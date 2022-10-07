Read full article on original website
Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still burning after 4 days
MENOMINEE, MI – Firefighters from several hours away have traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to monitor an industrial fire that started four days ago. The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is expected to burn for several days, according to officials in the U.P. town. The fire is contained, officials said.
Thilmany parent company announces name change
KAUKAUNA — Ahlstrom-Munksjö, corprate owner of Kaukauna’s Thilmany Mill, has dropped the hyphen and now will operate simply as Ahlstrom. The name change comes after the company divested its Decor business, which continues as an independent company under the well-recognized Munksjö name, according to a news release.
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
Obituary: Linda Sue Robacker
Linda Sue (Williams) Sorensen Robacker a caring wife, sister, stepmother, teacher and friend died on October 3, 2022 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She was born...
Frustrations growing with Anderson Dock graffiti
Village of Ephraim officials are begging you to keep your paint brushes off the area surrounding the famous Anderson Park warehouse. The building, which houses the Hardy Gallery, has been a beacon for graffiti since boaters began writing their names on it in the 1880s to document their arrival. According to village officials, the problem now is tourists are leaving their mark in other spots around Anderson Dock if they cannot squeeze their inscription on the building’s brown and technicolored walls. At last month’s board meeting, Village Administrator Brent Bristol shared that the fire boat was graffitied, falling in line with the rocks and concrete around the building. Village President Mike McCutcheon shared his anger with the board and requested that the Physical Facilities and Utilities Committee and the Community Protection Committee look into how they can monitor, police, and ultimately punish those participating in the act.
Obituary: Roger Francis Bochek
Roger Francis Bochek, 68, of the Town of Egg Harbor, formerly of Germantown, died Wednesday night, October 5, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services in Sturgeon Bay. He was born to Roger Joseph Bochek and Josephine Anette (Duncan) Bochek at the Dorchester Hospital in Sturgeon Bay on December 29, 1953. Roger grew up attending St. Anthony Catholic Church where he was an altar server and St. Anthony Grade School, both in Menomonee Falls. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School with the class of 1972. Roger went on study business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He was employed with US Bank as a mortgage appraiser for many years. Roger lived in Germantown until recently when he moved back to Door County to be closer to family.
Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Wisconsin sentenced to federal prison
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
Obituary: Marilyn J. Gracyalny
Marilyn J. Gracyalny, 82, formerly of Libertyville, IL, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Door County Memorial Hospital. She was born June 9, 1940 in Green Bay the daughter of the late William and Eloise (Rieck) Oszuscik. Marilyn attended St. Joseph Academy in Green Bay. On May 30, 1960 she married Anthony Gracyalny at Holy Martyrs of Gorcum Catholic Church in Green Bay, and had one daughter, Pamela.
Don’t like to rake? Try these alternatives to manage your falling leaves
KAUKAUNA — Leaf pickup begins Monday in Kaukauna, and although few leaves have made it to the group yet, the idea of raking doesn’t get too many people excited for fall. But as more people become focused on the ecology surrounding their home, so too have ideas about how to manage leaves without having to rake them into piles to be hauled away.
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
Bellin Specialist: ‘We’re Going to See Masks in Healthcare for the Foreseeable Future’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Bellin Health Officials say you shouldn’t expect to see maskless faces in hospital corridors anytime soon, despite recent changes to CDC guidelines about masks in hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bellin Health Infection Prevention Specialist Andi Hume says the new guidelines...
Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
Single vehicle crash in Wisconsin leaves one dead, vehicle in flames
GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Oconto County on Friday night that resulted in the death of the driver. According to a Facebook post by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. on October 7 on Old 22 Road at Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett.
Gibraltar Grabs Peninsula Title
Gibraltar won’t be able to finish the regular season any worse than being the Peninsula Conference co-champion after winning its Homecoming game Friday over Oneida Nation/New Lutheran, 48-6. Giuseppe Mercier scored six rushing touchdowns, four of which came in the second quarter, to lead the Vikings on the ground...
Obituary: Lucille “Sweeney” Sohns
Lucille “Sweeney” Sohns, 102 years of Sister Bay died Thursday October 6, 2022, at Door County Medical Center. She was born August 12, 1920, in Northfield, MN, the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred (Sieth) Sweeney. On August 8, 1944, in Minneapolis, she married Glen Sohns, who she met while working at Hotel Ephraim during her summer vacations. They were blessed with two sons, Arnie and David.
What’s it like jumping out of an airplane and landing inside Lambeau Field?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?. Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view. From the airplane all...
Obituary: Rick Ray Peterson
Rick Peterson died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with his loving wife Marie at his side after he had a near decade long courageous battle with renal and metastatic cancer. He was 60 years old. Marie, their son Joseph and Joseph’s wife Megan wish to extend their most sincere thanks...
Eagles Fly Solo with Packerland Lead
Friday night’s football game for sole possession of first place in the Packerland Conference lived up to its hype with a large crowd on hand to watch two previously undefeated teams facing off. After holding a two-touchdown lead at halftime, Southern Door fell behind in the third quarter, before...
