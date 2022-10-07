ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YBI Shark Tank winners announced

By C. Aileen Blaine
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14K6tE_0iPNRgu000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Business Incubator has announced the winners of its Shark Tank event.

The Leonard J. Fisher Family Foundation Shark Tank event, which is based on the TV show, highlights regional entrepreneurs looking for funds to grow their businesses.

2 in charge of local business accused of $1.6M fraud

The 2022 winners are as follows:

  • Audience Choice: YOGO Bikeshare, the first-ever micro-mobility platform in Youngstown, allowing patrons to dock a bike from one location and return them to another
  • Judges’ Choice: Morgen Technology, which provides building owners with operational insight ideal for older, existing structures that lack infrastructure because it employs wireless, battery-less sensors that transmit the data using patent-pending radio technology

Barb Ewing, CEO of YBI, says the program has grown over the years due to it being mission-focused.

“This is a great way for us to both showcase the mission of YBI — supporting early-stage companies — as well as raising a significant portion of our annual budget,” Ewing says.

She expressed her appreciation for those who made the evening not just possible, but also “a success.”

The shark panel included the following local names:

  • Leonard J. Fisher, Handel’s Ice Cream president
  • Ellen Tressel, philanthropist
  • Ray Mancini, serial entrepreneur
  • Tom Stabi, Schroedel, Scullin and Bestic senior adviser
  • Lena Esmail, QuickMED Urgent Care owner and CEO
  • Herbert Washingston, HLW Fasttrack founder and CEO
OHIO STATE
