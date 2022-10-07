Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Frustrations growing with Anderson Dock graffiti
Village of Ephraim officials are begging you to keep your paint brushes off the area surrounding the famous Anderson Park warehouse. The building, which houses the Hardy Gallery, has been a beacon for graffiti since boaters began writing their names on it in the 1880s to document their arrival. According to village officials, the problem now is tourists are leaving their mark in other spots around Anderson Dock if they cannot squeeze their inscription on the building’s brown and technicolored walls. At last month’s board meeting, Village Administrator Brent Bristol shared that the fire boat was graffitied, falling in line with the rocks and concrete around the building. Village President Mike McCutcheon shared his anger with the board and requested that the Physical Facilities and Utilities Committee and the Community Protection Committee look into how they can monitor, police, and ultimately punish those participating in the act.
Man Dies in Canoe Race in Benzie County
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the Michigan Canoe Racing Association as the host of the race. A water rescue in Frankfort Saturday turned somber as a canoer struggled to recover during a race. The Michigan Canoe Racing Association confirmed one of their members, Nick Walton, died...
Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still burning after 4 days
MENOMINEE, MI – Firefighters from several hours away have traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to monitor an industrial fire that started four days ago. The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is expected to burn for several days, according to officials in the U.P. town. The fire is contained, officials said.
wearegreenbay.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Don’t like to rake? Try these alternatives to manage your falling leaves
KAUKAUNA — Leaf pickup begins Monday in Kaukauna, and although few leaves have made it to the group yet, the idea of raking doesn’t get too many people excited for fall. But as more people become focused on the ecology surrounding their home, so too have ideas about how to manage leaves without having to rake them into piles to be hauled away.
doorcountydailynews.com
Thousands show up for Pumpkin Patch
Beautiful weather brought out large crowds on Saturday to Egg Harbor for their annual Pumpkin Patch Festival. In addition to the sunshine, Pumpkin Patch revelers were treated to live music, carnival rides, pumpkin and scarecrow displays, and other activities lining the streets of Egg Harbor. More activities are planned for...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Linda Sue Robacker
Linda Sue (Williams) Sorensen Robacker a caring wife, sister, stepmother, teacher and friend died on October 3, 2022 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She was born...
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
radioresultsnetwork.com
FIRE UPDATE: Shelter In Place Order Lifted In Marinette
UPDATE FRIDAY NIGHT: The shelter-in-place alert for the City of Marinette issued this afternoon has been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke more to the east, over the Bay of Green Bay. People should avoid that area of the Menominee River and shoreline due to potential soot fallout until the fire is completely extinguished.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Kaukauna restaurant set to reopen after remodeling
KAUKAUNA — Mena’s Place breakfast and Mexican restaurant in Kaukauna, which has been closed for about a month for remodeling is set to reopen. The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. is set to reopen from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, according to owner Shaila Lopez.
wtaq.com
Overnight Parking For Truckers Has Become A Concern
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of a truck driver’s biggest concerns is where they are going to sleep that night. Truck drivers around the nation are having trouble finding overnight parking. Industry officials are saying this could lead to supply chain problems. Truck driver Natanahel Aguilera’s tells...
Crews Battling Paper Mill Fire in Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said. A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Roger Francis Bochek
Roger Francis Bochek, 68, of the Town of Egg Harbor, formerly of Germantown, died Wednesday night, October 5, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services in Sturgeon Bay. He was born to Roger Joseph Bochek and Josephine Anette (Duncan) Bochek at the Dorchester Hospital in Sturgeon Bay on December 29, 1953. Roger grew up attending St. Anthony Catholic Church where he was an altar server and St. Anthony Grade School, both in Menomonee Falls. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School with the class of 1972. Roger went on study business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He was employed with US Bank as a mortgage appraiser for many years. Roger lived in Germantown until recently when he moved back to Door County to be closer to family.
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
UPMATTERS
Shelter in Place order lifted for Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Shelter in Place order issued for people living in the city of Menominee was lifted just after 8 a.m. Sunday. The order was issued on Saturday morning following an industrial fire within the city. The fire started overnight Thursday into Friday morning at Resolute...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Marilyn J. Gracyalny
Marilyn J. Gracyalny, 82, formerly of Libertyville, IL, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Door County Memorial Hospital. She was born June 9, 1940 in Green Bay the daughter of the late William and Eloise (Rieck) Oszuscik. Marilyn attended St. Joseph Academy in Green Bay. On May 30, 1960 she married Anthony Gracyalny at Holy Martyrs of Gorcum Catholic Church in Green Bay, and had one daughter, Pamela.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lucille “Sweeney” Sohns
Lucille “Sweeney” Sohns, 102 years of Sister Bay died Thursday October 6, 2022, at Door County Medical Center. She was born August 12, 1920, in Northfield, MN, the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred (Sieth) Sweeney. On August 8, 1944, in Minneapolis, she married Glen Sohns, who she met while working at Hotel Ephraim during her summer vacations. They were blessed with two sons, Arnie and David.
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone
If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
