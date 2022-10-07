Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Linda Sue Robacker
Linda Sue (Williams) Sorensen Robacker a caring wife, sister, stepmother, teacher and friend died on October 3, 2022 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She was born...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Welcomes New Public Works Director/City Engineer, Two Public Works Employees
The City of Two Rivers has a new man in charge of the Public Works Department. We spoke with City Manager Greg Buckley earlier this week, and he said that the City Council welcomed Matt Heckenlaible, who is now working as the Public Works Director and City Engineer. “He comes...
doorcountydailynews.com
Frustrations growing with Anderson Dock graffiti
Village of Ephraim officials are begging you to keep your paint brushes off the area surrounding the famous Anderson Park warehouse. The building, which houses the Hardy Gallery, has been a beacon for graffiti since boaters began writing their names on it in the 1880s to document their arrival. According to village officials, the problem now is tourists are leaving their mark in other spots around Anderson Dock if they cannot squeeze their inscription on the building’s brown and technicolored walls. At last month’s board meeting, Village Administrator Brent Bristol shared that the fire boat was graffitied, falling in line with the rocks and concrete around the building. Village President Mike McCutcheon shared his anger with the board and requested that the Physical Facilities and Utilities Committee and the Community Protection Committee look into how they can monitor, police, and ultimately punish those participating in the act.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Roger Francis Bochek
Roger Francis Bochek, 68, of the Town of Egg Harbor, formerly of Germantown, died Wednesday night, October 5, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services in Sturgeon Bay. He was born to Roger Joseph Bochek and Josephine Anette (Duncan) Bochek at the Dorchester Hospital in Sturgeon Bay on December 29, 1953. Roger grew up attending St. Anthony Catholic Church where he was an altar server and St. Anthony Grade School, both in Menomonee Falls. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School with the class of 1972. Roger went on study business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He was employed with US Bank as a mortgage appraiser for many years. Roger lived in Germantown until recently when he moved back to Door County to be closer to family.
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone
If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lucille “Sweeney” Sohns
Lucille “Sweeney” Sohns, 102 years of Sister Bay died Thursday October 6, 2022, at Door County Medical Center. She was born August 12, 1920, in Northfield, MN, the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred (Sieth) Sweeney. On August 8, 1944, in Minneapolis, she married Glen Sohns, who she met while working at Hotel Ephraim during her summer vacations. They were blessed with two sons, Arnie and David.
UPMATTERS
Shelter in Place order lifted for Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Shelter in Place order issued for people living in the city of Menominee was lifted just after 8 a.m. Sunday. The order was issued on Saturday morning following an industrial fire within the city. The fire started overnight Thursday into Friday morning at Resolute...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Don’t like to rake? Try these alternatives to manage your falling leaves
KAUKAUNA — Leaf pickup begins Monday in Kaukauna, and although few leaves have made it to the group yet, the idea of raking doesn’t get too many people excited for fall. But as more people become focused on the ecology surrounding their home, so too have ideas about how to manage leaves without having to rake them into piles to be hauled away.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
WBAY Green Bay
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff identifies Little Suamico murder suspect
Temperatures will be warmer than Friday and relatively normal for this time in October. Expect rain next week. The fire swept through Resolute Forest Products and two other companies' warehouses. Johnson, Barnes prepare for first Senate debate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Senate race has been extremely negative and extremely...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We do not believe that this was a random incident’: Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police officers were on Green Bay’s east side to investigate a shots fired incident. A Local 5 crew said that police were reportedly looking through some bushes. The police were in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. Green Bay Police Department...
WBAY Green Bay
One dead in fiery Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead following a fiery crash in Oconto County late Friday night. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident on Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett just after 11pm. Deputies found...
HS Football: Kimberly knocks off Neenah; Bay Port, West De Pere set up showdown
(WFRV) – In the penultimate week of the high school football season, conference titles were on the line and Senior Nights marked the final home games for several players from around Northeast Wisconsin. In the highlights of Friday night’s action, Kimberly knocked off unbeaten Neenah to move to 7-1, pulling the two leaders into a […]
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
WNCY
Bellin Specialist: ‘We’re Going to See Masks in Healthcare for the Foreseeable Future’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Bellin Health Officials say you shouldn’t expect to see maskless faces in hospital corridors anytime soon, despite recent changes to CDC guidelines about masks in hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bellin Health Infection Prevention Specialist Andi Hume says the new guidelines...
Door County Pulse
Gibraltar Grabs Peninsula Title
Gibraltar won’t be able to finish the regular season any worse than being the Peninsula Conference co-champion after winning its Homecoming game Friday over Oneida Nation/New Lutheran, 48-6. Giuseppe Mercier scored six rushing touchdowns, four of which came in the second quarter, to lead the Vikings on the ground...
