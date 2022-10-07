Two vehicles damaged by separate South Boston trash fires, police say

BOSTON — Police are investigating a set of suspicious fires that damaged two vehicles in South Boston.

One vehicle, a 2014 Audi Q5, was a bright ball of fire just feet from where its owner slept near East 2nd St. and O St. Thursday morning.

“We woke up to the smell and the fire. I could see the flames flickering from my window,” Adam Kavanewsky said. “I couldn’t tell if the house was on fire but we got out as quick as possible. I don’t know how the car next to mine didn’t catch fire.”

About 30 minutes earlier, police responded to car fire less than one mile away, near F St. and West 1st St. Investigators said a 2017 Mazda 3 was damaged by flames from a burning trash can.

A man was arrested near the East 2nd St. scene but has not been charged with setting the fires, a Boston Police spokesperson said.

“It sounds like from what we were told that someone had been lighting bins on fire and pushing them up to the cars. From what I could tell, our recycle bin had caught on fire and went up pretty quickly,” said Scott Cummings, Kavanewsky’s roommate.

The building suffered minor heat damage. Windows outside a first floor unit blew out from the intense flames. Witnesses didn’t know whether to leave their apartments or stay inside.

“I just tried to stay away from the windows because I was scared the car was going to explode,” said Dean Laughter who lives on the second floor.

Kavanewsky said this is a good reminder for people to sign up for comprehensive auto insurance, something he didn’t have.

“I’m paying out of pocket right now. The car is totaled and I’ve got to figure out what to do,” Kavanewsky said.

“He didn’t have comprehensive insurance so he’s not going to get that covered which is unfortunate. For a crime to happen and not be covered it really stinks for him,” Cummings said.

