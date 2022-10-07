ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernards, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches Cup seeds and bracket, 2022

Rancocas Valley was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Coaches Cup with a 9-1-1 record so far this season. Defending tournament champion Cinnaminson, Cherokee, Shawnee and Middle Township round out the top five. In order to determine the final seeding, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released two polls earlier this season, followed by a third poll on Sunday night.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 9-10

NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:15 p.m. on Monday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bernards, NJ
Bernards, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown

Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Cherokee over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap

Brandon Michael and David Farnan each had a goal and an assist for Cherokee, which scored four times after intermission to break open a close game and beat Bishop Eustace 6-1 in Pennsauken. Matt Krause, Tony Antonelli, Chris Meder and Raustin Esfahanizadeh also scored for Cherokee, which improved to 8-2-1.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap

Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Daily three stars for the week of Oct. 10

The latest installment of the daily three stars post is here. At least three stars (or less depending on the number of matches) will be chosen by NJ Advance Media every day, and they are players who made an impact for their team. Players who are listed are those who won their individual match and their respective teams also won as a group..
TENNIS
NJ.com

Delbarton over Roxbury - Boys soccer recap

Josh Hepplewhite found the back of the net in the ninth minute and Shea Coughlin also scored a first-half goal as Delbarton defeated Roxbury 2-0 in Morris Township. Parker Smith and James Anroman combined for four saves and shared the shutout to help Delbarton improve to 9-5. Noah Camp made...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap

Christopher Castro netted a pair of goals to spark Union City to a 4-0 win over North Bergen in Union City. Paul Guzman and Louis Recio also scored as Union City moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Josue Banda and Alexie Ayala each had four saves to share the...
UNION CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap

Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11). The N.J. High School...
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 West Orange over Linden - Boys soccer recap

Jack Dvorin scored in the first half off an assist from Arthur Rosu and West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on to edge Linden 1-0 in West Orange. Justin Scavalla turned away five shots for the shutout as West Orange won its fourth straight and improved to 10-2.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap

Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Nutley - Boys soccer recap

Nicolas Garzon scored twice to lead Dwight-Morrow in a 3-2 win over Nutley, in Englewood. Lucas Londono added on a goal for Dwight-Morrow (8-4-1). Ian Novoa and Ian Breihof scored for Nutley (4-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy