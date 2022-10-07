Read full article on original website
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches Cup seeds and bracket, 2022
Rancocas Valley was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Coaches Cup with a 9-1-1 record so far this season. Defending tournament champion Cinnaminson, Cherokee, Shawnee and Middle Township round out the top five. In order to determine the final seeding, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released two polls earlier this season, followed by a third poll on Sunday night.
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first-round games Oct. 8
Lauren McCauley scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Governor Livingston to a 3-0 win over twelfth-seeded Johnson in a Union County Tournament girls soccer first round game in Berkeley Heights. Governor Livingston (7-6) will visit fourth-seeded Summit in Thursday’s quarterfinal. All three goals were scored in the second half. McCauley...
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 9-10
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:15 p.m. on Monday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Boys soccer: No. 12 Summit squeezes past Hackettstown
Senior Kealon Knight’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Summit, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Hackettstown in Summit. Senior Sean Hendrie assisted on Knight’s goal for Summit (6-6), which has won three of its past four games and hosts Union on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.
Girls Tennis: Picking every quarterfinals match of the team sectional tournament, 2022
Below are NJ Advance Media’s picks for every match in the quarterfinals of the girls tennis state team sectional tournament. These matches are to be played by Oct. 11. Stay tuned for picks for every round. Note: X-denotes winner. Tuesday, Oct. 11. NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group...
Cherokee over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap
Brandon Michael and David Farnan each had a goal and an assist for Cherokee, which scored four times after intermission to break open a close game and beat Bishop Eustace 6-1 in Pennsauken. Matt Krause, Tony Antonelli, Chris Meder and Raustin Esfahanizadeh also scored for Cherokee, which improved to 8-2-1.
Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
Girls soccer: No. 11 East Brunswick stays perferct with shutout over North Brunswick
Samara Stein scored twice to lead No. 11 East Brunswick to a 6-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 14-0. Samantha Motusesky made four saves to earn the shutout for East Brunswick. Maia Dela Cruz, Mikayla Mandleur, Theresa Steiner and Riley Smalley...
Girls Tennis: Daily three stars for the week of Oct. 10
The latest installment of the daily three stars post is here. At least three stars (or less depending on the number of matches) will be chosen by NJ Advance Media every day, and they are players who made an impact for their team. Players who are listed are those who won their individual match and their respective teams also won as a group..
Delbarton over Roxbury - Boys soccer recap
Josh Hepplewhite found the back of the net in the ninth minute and Shea Coughlin also scored a first-half goal as Delbarton defeated Roxbury 2-0 in Morris Township. Parker Smith and James Anroman combined for four saves and shared the shutout to help Delbarton improve to 9-5. Noah Camp made...
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Christopher Castro netted a pair of goals to spark Union City to a 4-0 win over North Bergen in Union City. Paul Guzman and Louis Recio also scored as Union City moved a game over .500 at 7-6. Josue Banda and Alexie Ayala each had four saves to share the...
Spotswood over Carteret - Girls soccer recap
Theodora Xipolias and Tegan Jones each scored to lead Spotswood to a 2-0 win over Carteret, in Carteret. The Charges (12-2) scored both goals in the opening half. Stephanie Yarnall made two saves to earn the shutout. Jasmeet Bahia recorded 11 saves for the Ramblers (3-11). The N.J. High School...
St. Benedict’s over No. 16 Montclair- Boys soccer recap
Ransford Gyan scored two goals to lead St. Benedict’s to a 2-0 win over Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Montclair. St. Benedict’s (6-0) scored both of its goals in the first half and was able to hold on for the rest of the way.
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) over St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Timothy Cranga netted an overtime game-winner to pus Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) to a 2-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Edison. Cranga’s game-winner came in the 86th minute, and was his second scoring strike of the day. Cranga’s first goal came in the 33rd minute. Aiden Long assisted on both goals.
No. 6 West Orange over Linden - Boys soccer recap
Jack Dvorin scored in the first half off an assist from Arthur Rosu and West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on to edge Linden 1-0 in West Orange. Justin Scavalla turned away five shots for the shutout as West Orange won its fourth straight and improved to 10-2.
Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap
Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
Timothy Christian over East Brunswick Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Ishan Shrestha scored two goals to spark Timothy Christian to a 4-1 win over East Brunswick Magnet in East Brunswick. Justin Grigoli and Jacob Dyer also found the back of the net and Jonathan Walker made nine saves to help Timothy Christian improve to 4-9. Justin Noon scored for East...
Unbeaten Steinert girls soccer rallies three times for hard-fought, 4-3 victory over Notre Dame
The Notre Dame High girls soccer team bravely took on the challenge of facing undefeated Steinert. Unfortunately for the Irish, the Spartans took on their own challenge of coming back from three straight one-goal deficits. Steinert finally subdued Notre Dame as two second-half goals provided a 4-3 victory on the...
Dwight-Morrow over Nutley - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Garzon scored twice to lead Dwight-Morrow in a 3-2 win over Nutley, in Englewood. Lucas Londono added on a goal for Dwight-Morrow (8-4-1). Ian Novoa and Ian Breihof scored for Nutley (4-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
