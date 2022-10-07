An Israeli soldier has died following a shooting at a military checkpoint in East Jerusalem on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter. “Overnight, an IDF soldier was killed as a result of being critically injured by a shooting attack at the Shu’afat checkpoint,” the army said in the statement. “The solider was evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment, where she was declared dead. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

