SFGate
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove...
SFGate
Wildfire smoke affecting air quality in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials have issued an air quality advisory for several counties, including Portland, as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and stagnant air have caused wildfire smoke to linger. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under the advisory through at least Friday, The Oregonian/OregonLive...
SFGate
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
SFGate
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
The Daily 10-10-22 Endangered species appears in Calif. creek for the first time
It's been just over a year since a century-old dam was removed from Mill Creek, a tributary that runs through the Santa Cruz Mountains in Central California. Now, scientists say the creek is already beginning to show signs of revitalization — including an unexpected discovery.
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
SFGate
As Salton Sea faces ecological collapse, a plan to save it with ocean water is rejected
LOS ANGELES — For as long as the Salton Sea has faced the threat of ecological collapse, some local residents and environmentalists have advocated a radical cure for the deteriorating lake: a large infusion of ocean water. By moving desalinated seawater across the desert, they say, California could stop...
SFGate
In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years
BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
SFGate
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
SFGate
Jury in 3rd trial won't hear earlier results in Whitmer plot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The results of two federal trials won't be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men who are charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a judge said Monday. Defense lawyers pressed a judge...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kern. County through 145 PM PDT... At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm. about 10 miles southeast of Bodfish, moving to the southeast at. around...
SFGate
'Dallas' Star Patrick Duffy Asking $14M for 383-Acre Ranch in Oregon
Patrick Duffy may be most famous for being part of the melodramatic fictional family who owned the Southfork Ranch in the TV series "Dallas." But in real life, the actor is the proud and peaceful owner of a bucolic retreat on the Rogue River just outside of Medford, OR. Now,...
