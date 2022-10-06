ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden Announces Pardons And Other Action On Federal Marijuana Reform

By Anoa Changa
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edqyI_0iPNQorB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a56rj_0iPNQorB00

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty


P resident Biden announced a step forward in marijuana reform, paving the way for the drug to be possibly removed as a schedule I controlled substance. While the president’s proclamation only applies to offenses at the federal level, it could have a significant impact on thousands of people including those charged in Washington D.C.

“While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates,” said Biden. ”

Specifically, the president ordered “a full and unconditional pardon” for all U.S. citizens and permanent residents previously convicted of simple possession of marijuana at the federal level. Even a minor drug conviction can prevent people from jobs, housing and other federal benefits.

A little more than 30 days before the midterm, and with early voting beginning in key states soon, Biden delivered on a key campaign promise to address the legacy and harm of criminalizing people for using or simply possessing marijuana.

“The Justice Department will expeditiously administer the President’s proclamation, which pardons individuals who engaged in simple possession of marijuana, restoring political, civil, and other rights to those convicted of that offense,” Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley. “In the coming days, the Office of the Pardon Attorney will begin implementing a process to provide impacted individuals with certificates of pardon.”

State governors could follow suit.

Recognizing most of the convictions, Biden encourages governors to take the same action regarding state-level offenses. To date, 27 states and the District of Columbia have taken varying steps to decriminalize marijuana. Federal legislation like the MORE Act stalled in the Senate but could see a renewed push if Democrats expand their control in the chamber.

While marijuana arrests have steadily declined at the federal level, disparities persist. Despite the increase in decriminalization and legalization efforts, the arrest rate of Black people continues to outpace that of their white counterparts.

As the NAACP Legal Defense Fund highlighted on Twitter, Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for cannabis despite using at a slightly lower rate than their white counterparts.

Biden calls for a review of schedule I status.

As part of the announcement, Biden requested the secretary of Health and Human Services and the attorney general to review how marijuana is classified under federal law. He noted that it should be down “expeditiously,” given the drug’s current classification alongside some of the most dangerous substances driving the overdose epidemic.

“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason either,” Biden said. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

SEE ALSO:

‘Legalization Ain’t Sh*t Without Decriminalization’: Chicago Cannabis Advocate Fights For Legal Weed For All

Mississippi’s Top Court Upholds Life Sentence For Weed Conviction By’ Habitual Offender’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CaTm_0iPNQorB00
The post President Biden Announces Pardons And Other Action On Federal Marijuana Reform appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Black People#Pardons#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Justice Department
Vox

The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement

In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KIMT

What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota

President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

What Biden’s marijuana order does and doesn’t do

President Biden on Thursday announced mass pardons for federal marijuana possession, a step long sought by advocates and the most significant action on marijuana his administration has taken to date. He also directed federal agencies to conduct a review of whether marijuana should remain a Schedule I substance. Advocates, lawmakers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WILX-TV

Many see federal marijuana pardons as big move to decriminalization

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden’s move toward decriminalizing marijuana could have a big impact here in Michigan, even with medical and recreational weed already legal here. “It’s a big step forward. It’s a sign more is coming,” said Ryan Basore, Redemption Cannabis. Basore served...
MICHIGAN STATE
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy