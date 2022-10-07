ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atrium To Host Flu Shot Clinics In October

Before what they anticipate to be a potentially devastating flu season, Charlotte health authorities are advising people to get their flu shots.

The CDC advises getting your flu vaccination before the end of October to be protected throughout the peak flu season.

Atrium Health announced that clinics would be hosted at primary care practices on Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 throughout the Charlotte area.

Doctors urge everyone to stay up-to-date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It’s very difficult to distinguish between those two viruses, especially with the omicron variant,” Dr. Alyssa Kuprenas with Atrium Health said.

Here’s how to schedule a flu shot at an Atrium Health Clinic:

  1. Call your primary care office
  2. Schedule pediatric shots through the MyAtriumHealth app or website.
  3. Non-Atrium patients can call 704-468-0102

