Cleveland, OH

Fan charged after Haslam hit with bottle at Browns game

By Peggy Gallek, Darcie Loreno, Ed Gallek
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a Rocky River man has been charged with a count of disorderly conduct while intoxicated after a water bottle struck Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the Sept. 18 Browns vs. Jets game at First Energy Stadium.

The team has banned Jeffrey Miller, an attorney at Brennan, Manna & Diamond in Cleveland.

The charge filed Thursday in Cleveland Municipal Court states Miller was “voluntarily intoxicated “ and threw the bottle toward people on the sidelines. The charge paper states one person was struck but does not name Haslam.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero caught the incident on camera.

Miller was detained by police after the game after he was observed on surveillance cameras and taken into custody, police said.

Brennan, Manna & Diamond, the law firm where Miller works, released the following statement:

“Jeff Miller’s actions, which took place on his personal time, are in no way a reflection of BMD. We are supporting him as he takes the time he needs to deal with this matter personally.”

A Browns spokesperson said the team did not have a comment on the situation Thursday.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

