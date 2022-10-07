RALEIGH, N.C. — Sure, the annual North Carolina State Fair has bright lights along the midway, rides, music and hog races, but for many it can also be a culinary adventure. Beyond the mainstay turkey legs and cotton candy, there’s a world of sweet and savory flavors at the fair. New offerings this year include Cuban eggrolls, Korean corn dogs, sweet potato country ham biscuits and so much more.

