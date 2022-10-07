MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for two young children out of Midlothian was ended Friday evening after police found them safe in Joplin, Missouri. The alert was issued Friday afternoon for two siblings. The children were allegedly taken by Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch, according to the alert. Family members tell WFAA that both suspects are the parents of the children.

