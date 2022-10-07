We don't know the circumstances... She could be well within her right to SELF DEFENSE, if THREE attackers were trying to Jump her. You guys see a Black American and automatically think the worst. That's what the Media has done to your thinking. Secondly, we just had a Bar Tender Die last week at a Club when he was BEAT TO DEATH by three Men. STOP 🛑 being a negative reactionary when it comes to Black Americans!
Short North bartender injured in bar fight dies SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 Gary Coleman Jr., the longtime Short North Pint House employee who was critically wounded in a bar fight, has died. In the video, Coleman is seen engaging in a physical altercation with one man, before another enters the frame and strikes him in the head. 👉The two men then continue to attack Coleman while he is unconscious.👈THIS IS THE EXAMPLE I'M TALKING ABOUT... MAYBE THE WOMAN IN THE ARTICLE FEARED FOR HER LIFE BECAUSE SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE INVOLVED WITH THE FIGHT 🤷
She threw her life away for this. Over a fight. 🤦♀️
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
