ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 13

Mr. Grinch ☕
3d ago

We don't know the circumstances... She could be well within her right to SELF DEFENSE, if THREE attackers were trying to Jump her. You guys see a Black American and automatically think the worst. That's what the Media has done to your thinking. Secondly, we just had a Bar Tender Die last week at a Club when he was BEAT TO DEATH by three Men. STOP 🛑 being a negative reactionary when it comes to Black Americans!

Reply(7)
7
Mr. Grinch ☕
3d ago

Short North bartender injured in bar fight dies SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 Gary Coleman Jr., the longtime Short North Pint House employee who was critically wounded in a bar fight, has died. In the video, Coleman is seen engaging in a physical altercation with one man, before another enters the frame and strikes him in the head. 👉The two men then continue to attack Coleman while he is unconscious.👈THIS IS THE EXAMPLE I'M TALKING ABOUT... MAYBE THE WOMAN IN THE ARTICLE FEARED FOR HER LIFE BECAUSE SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE INVOLVED WITH THE FIGHT 🤷

Reply
3
Sarah Hill
3d ago

She threw her life away for this. Over a fight. 🤦‍♀️

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the Hilltop area on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Officers were then advised multiple men left the scene carrying firearms.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 indicted after Grove City officers injured while trying to make arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman were indicted more than a week after two Grove City police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest late September. The Grove City Division of Police said two officers were on patrol at Gantz Park just off Interstate 270 on Home Road on Sept. 29 when they located 24-year-old Abel Martinez, who is wanted for several warrants. The warrants included violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases.
GROVE CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Nightclub#Violent Crime
10TV

1 dead, 3 injured in southwest Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in southwest Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened in Jackson Township on state Route 104, south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. A Dodge Stealth driving...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

Man killed in Whitehall shooting

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehall early Friday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Beechbank Road around midnight. Police said the suspect is in custody but did not provide further information on what led to the shooting. Police added that the suspect and victim knew each other.
WHITEHALL, OH
10TV

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Makenzi Ridley shooting: CPD not ready to press charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Wednesday they are not ready to press charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021. “That case tugs at my heartstrings, all the cases tug at my heartstrings, especially when you’re talking about minors, you’re talking about young people that had their whole […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning

Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
614now.com

One person shot after argument over boyfriend’s stuff

An altercation over one woman’s boyfriend’s property led to another woman shot and hospitalized. According to Columbus Police, at 3:37 p.m. on Oct. 5, officers responded to the report of shooting at the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue. Police discovered one woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her right knee.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy