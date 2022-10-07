ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in fatal Kaimuki stabbing is charged with second-degree murder

By Chelsee Yee
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing incident in Kaimuki has been charged with second-degree murder.

Welden Manuel was taken into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 5, after police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the area of 2840 Kapiolani Blvd.

Shortly after the incident, police closed two westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard to conduct their investigation. EMS reported that the male victim was approximately 30 years old, however, his age is unconfirmed at this time and his identity has not been released.

“It looks like the victim, that was near the bridge, flagged down the witness and she saw him bleeding from the chest. The suspect was running across the street carrying the knife,” Honolulu Police Department’s Lt. Deena Thoemmes said during a news conference. “Officers apprehend him here, across the street at Kaimuki High School, and this is where he puts down the knife and he gets arrested.”

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the suspect and victim knew each other, and this attack doesn’t appear to be random.

Officials also said some school staff were on campus, but students were not in attendance due to fall break. The Department of Education said a lockdown was initiated for staff, but it was immediately canceled at the discretion of police.

Manuel’s bail was set at $1 million.

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

