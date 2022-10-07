Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
JOE MATHEWS: Proposition 30 shows some nerve
Will climate change destroy California’s broken governing system?. That’s the most interesting question posed by the most interesting measure on this November’s statewide ballot. Proposition 30 might be dismissed as just another attempt to raise taxes on the rich. But it actually may represent the beginning of an existential contest — between the urgency of the 21st century climate crisis and the endurance of the state’s dysfunctional 19th century constitutional order.
Bakersfield Californian
Our View: From governor to tax board, voters to decide statewide offices
A Republican Party candidate has not won a statewide office in 15 years. There’s a slim chance that record will be broken this year. And it didn’t help that the Republican Party wasted momentum and candidates on last year’s failed attempt to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
