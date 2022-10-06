Air Force travels to Utah State with an understanding that records mean very little

Air Force Falcons fullback Emmanuel Michel (28) runs towards the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown against Nevada during the second half Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Falcon Stadium on Air Force Academy, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State has lost four in a row. It was thumped by an FCS team. Its starting quarterback is lost for the season.

To believe any of that holds any relevance as Air Force visits the Aggies at 5 p.m. Saturday is to ignore what happened last year as well as every topsy turvy trend in the Mountain West this season.

“That loss was pretty detrimental,” said Falcons tailback John Lee Eldridge III, understating the impact of a 49-45 loss to Utah State last year in the conference opener.

That loss ultimately cost Air Force a chance at a division title, as Utah State won it in a head-to-head tie on the strength of the victory.

That game was held a week after Air Force topped Navy, just as is the case this year. And Utah State overcame a 31-20 deficit with 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter to score the upset.

If there was any threat of the Falcons overlooking this year’s matchup simply because Utah State is 1-4 (the lone victory coming against UConn), the memory of that loss eliminates that possibility.

But there’s more to consider. First, the Aggies (1-4, 0-1 Mountain West) probably aren’t as bad as that record indicates. One of those losses came at No. 2 Alabama. The FCS loss, though certainly not a good sign, came against Weber State, which is among the top five FCS teams according to computer rankings. Utah State lost to UNLV, but the Rebels, at 4-1, have been the surprise team of the Mountain West thus far.

Then, last week, the Aggies lost 38-26 at No. 16 BYU after being tied 17-17 at halftime. That was the first-career start of quarterback Cooper Legas, a dual-threat talent who threw two touchdowns and ran 20 times, running in another score.

Coach Blake Anderson is still at the helm after leading last year’s title run in his first season in Logan, and he still employs a frenetic pace that can give teams fits. Only one other team – pass happy Nevada – scored more than 30 points against the Falcons last year.

The best sign for Air Force (4-1, 1-1) is that Utah State’s run defense has struggled. The Aggies gave up an average of 241 rushing yards to their first three opponents. That has looked better the past two weeks as they gave up 220 combined rushing yards to UNLV and BYU.

Air Force has posted three blowout victories this year, and in each they ran for more than 430 yards. In the other two games, both decided by a field goal, Air Force ran for 200 yards or fewer.

The Falcons have often run well against Utah State, and they’ve used that to score 30 or more points in the past five meetings. But in two of those the Aggies simply outscored them and won in shootouts.

“You can play well this week and it’s not always a result you want,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.

This will be just the second road game for the Falcons and the first time they’ve boarded a plane. The first game away from Falcon Stadium – a 17-14 loss at Wyoming – didn’t go well.

But anyone who has tracked the Mountain West this year knows, logic hasn’t always played a role in determining outcomes.

Fresno State, considered a favorite in the conference, fell to UConn, which had lost 18 in a row to FBS competition. Boise State lost 28-10 at UTEP, trailed 13-0 the next week to San Diego State at the half and won 35-13. UNLV and San Joe State are a combined 7-2, while Colorado State and Utah State are a combined 1-8.

Nobody would have predicted these things, and so Air Force isn’t taking anything for granted as it travels west.

“This year,” Eldridge said, “I feel like we’re definitely going to be a lot more prepared for this game.”