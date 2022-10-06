ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Air Force travels to Utah State with an understanding that records mean very little

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ztav_0iPNPEJM00
Air Force Falcons fullback Emmanuel Michel (28) runs towards the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown against Nevada during the second half Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Falcon Stadium on Air Force Academy, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State has lost four in a row. It was thumped by an FCS team. Its starting quarterback is lost for the season.

To believe any of that holds any relevance as Air Force visits the Aggies at 5 p.m. Saturday is to ignore what happened last year as well as every topsy turvy trend in the Mountain West this season.

“That loss was pretty detrimental,” said Falcons tailback John Lee Eldridge III, understating the impact of a 49-45 loss to Utah State last year in the conference opener.

That loss ultimately cost Air Force a chance at a division title, as Utah State won it in a head-to-head tie on the strength of the victory.

That game was held a week after Air Force topped Navy, just as is the case this year. And Utah State overcame a 31-20 deficit with 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter to score the upset.

If there was any threat of the Falcons overlooking this year’s matchup simply because Utah State is 1-4 (the lone victory coming against UConn), the memory of that loss eliminates that possibility.

But there’s more to consider. First, the Aggies (1-4, 0-1 Mountain West) probably aren’t as bad as that record indicates. One of those losses came at No. 2 Alabama. The FCS loss, though certainly not a good sign, came against Weber State, which is among the top five FCS teams according to computer rankings. Utah State lost to UNLV, but the Rebels, at 4-1, have been the surprise team of the Mountain West thus far.

Then, last week, the Aggies lost 38-26 at No. 16 BYU after being tied 17-17 at halftime. That was the first-career start of quarterback Cooper Legas, a dual-threat talent who threw two touchdowns and ran 20 times, running in another score.

Coach Blake Anderson is still at the helm after leading last year’s title run in his first season in Logan, and he still employs a frenetic pace that can give teams fits. Only one other team – pass happy Nevada – scored more than 30 points against the Falcons last year.

The best sign for Air Force (4-1, 1-1) is that Utah State’s run defense has struggled. The Aggies gave up an average of 241 rushing yards to their first three opponents. That has looked better the past two weeks as they gave up 220 combined rushing yards to UNLV and BYU.

Air Force has posted three blowout victories this year, and in each they ran for more than 430 yards. In the other two games, both decided by a field goal, Air Force ran for 200 yards or fewer.

The Falcons have often run well against Utah State, and they’ve used that to score 30 or more points in the past five meetings. But in two of those the Aggies simply outscored them and won in shootouts.

“You can play well this week and it’s not always a result you want,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.

This will be just the second road game for the Falcons and the first time they’ve boarded a plane. The first game away from Falcon Stadium – a 17-14 loss at Wyoming – didn’t go well.

But anyone who has tracked the Mountain West this year knows, logic hasn’t always played a role in determining outcomes.

Fresno State, considered a favorite in the conference, fell to UConn, which had lost 18 in a row to FBS competition. Boise State lost 28-10 at UTEP, trailed 13-0 the next week to San Diego State at the half and won 35-13. UNLV and San Joe State are a combined 7-2, while Colorado State and Utah State are a combined 1-8.

Nobody would have predicted these things, and so Air Force isn’t taking anything for granted as it travels west.

“This year,” Eldridge said, “I feel like we’re definitely going to be a lot more prepared for this game.”

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Ever wanted to be a blacksmith? This Utah family can teach you

MALAD — For some, relaxation is a lake and fishing pole. Others relax with a good book and a comfy chair. Carson Pate relaxes by standing over a 3,000-degree forge and hammering a 1,200-degree piece of steel into submission. Pate took his first blacksmithing class with Neil and Kirt...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution

SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
EVANSTON, WY
The Denver Gazette

Pro-Russian hacker group attacks DIA, Colorado Springs airports websites

Denver International and Colorado Springs airports were among several U.S. airports whose websites were targeted by cyberattacks Monday, according to spokespeople from both airports. Colorado Springs Airport’s website was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport website is hosted on the City’s website, Colorado Springs.gov and FlyCOS.com were briefly taken offline,” Schield said in the statement. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Wyoming State
Colorado Springs, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
State
Alabama State
Colorado Springs, CO
Football
Logan, UT
College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Football
Local
Colorado Sports
usustatesman.com

Former USU department head pleads guilty to $76,766 theft 

On Sept. 28, David Olsen, former head of the Department of Data Analytics & Information Systems at Utah State University, pled guilty to stealing $76,766 from USU. . According to the First District Court’s documents, Olsen waived his right to a fair trial. The hearing’s minutes state the prosecution would not require Olsen to serve jail time if he paid back the required funds. 
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family's pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Calhoun
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Wind power and wildlife — what to do?

One of the many, many challenges of writing a twice weekly column is that there are too many interesting stories to comment on, and my kindly editor has stated he will not accept book-length columns for some reason (ed: yup). This week provides a good example, in that there are several stories I would like to comment on. First, a fascinating story tells us of the infighting withing the El Paso County Republican Party. Now, as you might expect, as a former chair of said...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
davisjournal.com

Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park

The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Utah State#Colorado State#Fresno State#Boise State#American Football#College Football#Fcs#Navy#Unlv#Rebels
Herald-Journal

Noted Logan restaurateur Casper Berry dies at 84

You might call the the 1990s and early 2000s the “salad days” for the Zanavoo restaurant in Logan Canyon. Not only was the scenically located dining establishment getting a lot of business, as the phrase suggests, it was becoming locally famous for a salad dressing made by its chef and owner Casper Berry.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Construction equipment stolen in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City authorities are looking for a stolen skid loader after it was taken Friday morning. According to the Brigham City Police Department, the skid loader was taken early Friday morning at 100 North Main in Brigham City. “It has faded decals on both sides...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent

OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
WELLS, NV
kjzz.com

18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing teen out of Clinton area

CLINTON, Utah — According to a family member, Lela went missing at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was last seen at 11:45 p.m. at her home on October 8. Clinton City Police have a report of her disappearance. Her family says she is most likely wearing white...
CLINTON, UT
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy