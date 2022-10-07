ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Sources: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las...
According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem

On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU

Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
Can Bettors Trust Rhamondre Stevenson Moving Forward?

If Rhamondre Stevenson was a stock, it’d be skyrocketing right now. Damien Harris injured his hamstring in the New England Patriots’ 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions, leaving Rhamondre Stevenson as the lone back in the Patriots’ stable. He finished the game with 25 carries, 161 yards...
Playing surface for Giants-Packers passes inspection, despite seam concerns

As the Giants and Packers prepare to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there’s a concern about the playing surface. As one source explained it to PFT, there’s an issue with seams in the artificial turf playing field. There are “deep dips” in the some portions of the seams connecting strips of fake grass. Last week’s injury to Vikings safety Lewis Cine on that same field occurred in the vicinity of one of the seams.
