NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Referee Jerome Boger fails to understand roughing the passer... again
NFL officials are not very good at differentiating between what is roughing the passer and what is not roughing the passer. Those officials are not helped by the league’s rulebook, which gives the parameters of the penalty, and then tells officials to do this:. When in doubt about a...
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
ESPN
Sources: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las...
According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem
On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
Odell Beckham Jr. Sets Timeline for Signing With Team, per Report
The veteran wide receiver is currently a free agent rehabbing from a knee injury.
Imminent Matt Rhule firing has Nebraska and every college football team looking for new head coach on notice
Matt Rhule is going to be fired sooner or later, per a new report, so Nebraska, ASU and other college football programs should prepare their pitch. Matt Rhule is the latest in a line of successful college football head coach to fail in the NFL. The Panthers coach is 1-4...
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
Can Bettors Trust Rhamondre Stevenson Moving Forward?
If Rhamondre Stevenson was a stock, it’d be skyrocketing right now. Damien Harris injured his hamstring in the New England Patriots’ 29-0 win against the Detroit Lions, leaving Rhamondre Stevenson as the lone back in the Patriots’ stable. He finished the game with 25 carries, 161 yards...
Data proves Tom Brady roughing the passer call narrative is pure saltiness
The Twitter world and sports world are crying about how Tom Brady gets all the roughing the passer calls. Nice try because the data and history suggest otherwise. Cry me a river, or run to Twitter and type out the tears. That seems to be the normal reaction when a penalty helps Tom Brady win.
NBC Sports
Playing surface for Giants-Packers passes inspection, despite seam concerns
As the Giants and Packers prepare to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there’s a concern about the playing surface. As one source explained it to PFT, there’s an issue with seams in the artificial turf playing field. There are “deep dips” in the some portions of the seams connecting strips of fake grass. Last week’s injury to Vikings safety Lewis Cine on that same field occurred in the vicinity of one of the seams.
Mahomes accepts invite to meet ‘the Fonz’ Henry Winkler in Los Angeles
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes accepted Henry Winkler's dinner invitation and also invited the star to the game against the LA Chargers.
Colin Cowherd suggests Oklahoma players flee disaster to join Lincoln Riley at USC
After Oklahoma football’s unbelievably embarrassing loss to Texas, Colin Cowherd recruited Sooners players to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. It was reasonable to go into the 2022 season thinking Oklahoma might experience some growing pains under first-time head coach Brent Venables. Their third loss of the season felt a...
College football analysts take down HBO host’s Auburn football slander
Auburn football catches enough strays on the gridiron week in and week out these days, so there was no need for a longtime ESPN host known for covering other sports far more extensively than college football to chime in on the matter. It’s one thing for those on the Plains,...
