Joe Zucca
2d ago
It's amazing they refuse to put out a Superman movie because of extreme Left Politics and their belief that a strong WM character is evil. We should see a new Superman movie every year or at least every other year. We're wasting the best Superman there ever was over politics.
Rudeboy Jae
2d ago
Thank You 🙏🏿.... Henry is the best choice for Superman.. I just laughed as the headbutt scene in Justice league popped in my mind as i was remembering him in character 😅
Smitty
2d ago
Cavill is a great actor but he needs good writing to back him up..those Justice League movies didn't do much for the DCU..The Rock is a well know action star..its all about the material they're given.
