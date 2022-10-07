Read full article on original website
Lady Spartans come back for 5-set win at Lowry
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek volleyball team had a successful week, posting a pair of victories — one on the road and the other at home. On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans came from a two-set deficit at Lowry — winning three-consecutive games and stealing the match.
Lady Indians show grit against Fallon
ELKO — In a pair of home games, the Elko volleyball team split its matches — the Lady Indians playing some of its best ball and some of its worst in the same stretch. On Wednesday, Elko appeared poised for a relatively-comfortable victory against Fallon but needed to fight tooth and nail for a five-set victory in extra points.
Elko girls pummel Lowry, 6-1
ELKO — Following a 7-0 victory Wednesday over Fallon — scoring six goals in the second half — the Elko girls soccer team racked up another offensive explosion on Saturday — a more consistent one. Against Lowry, the Lady Indians poured in three goals in each...
Elko boys blitz through Fallon, Lowry
WINNEMUCCA — Over the weekend, the Elko boys soccer team played two games that everyone in the 3A North-East is more accustomed to seeing. After an up-and-down start to the year, the Indians closed out the first half of its league schedule with a pair of blowout wins on the road.
Ambulance service to soon be 24/7 in Spring Creek
ELKO – Ambulance service in Spring Creek will be advancing toward the long-sought 24-hour, seven-day service now that Elko County Commissioners have approved leasing a house for temporary quarters and plans are progressing to expand the fire station on Licht Parkway to include the ambulance service. Emergency Medical Services...
Wells youths compete in Fall Festival
WELLS -- A local youth horseman group, High Desert Horsemen, sponsored the Fall Festival horse show and competition event on Oct. 1. The Wells group is associated with the national Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA). Nine members of the youth group competed in classes designed for elementary (4-5 grades), junior...
Ford Tech ACE program revs up work-based learning at Elko High School
ELKO — Elko High School Automotive Technology students will now have access to the same training factory certified Ford technicians receive thanks to Gallagher Ford and the New Ford Tech-ACE (Automotive Career Exploration) program. The national ACE program is a partnership between Ford Motor Co., Ford/Lincoln dealerships and automotive...
'Iconic' Pine Lodge continues Lamoille tradition
LAMOILLE – Nestled in the shadow of the Ruby Mountains, the Pine Lodge is moving forward in its seventh decade under new ownership that aims to uphold the history of Lamoille's ranching families. Under the helm of new owners Casey and Mike Gallagher, and Luc Gerber, the bar and...
Nevada Gold Mines supports DRI’s Nevada Robotics
RENO -- To address the economic need for a strong STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) workforce in Nevada, the goal is to bring robotics and engineering to every school across the state. With support from Nevada Gold Mines, Nevada’s educators are able to increase STEM education in the classroom with hands-on robotics training and support.
Haystack burns off Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An early morning fire consumed a haystack on a ranch off Mountain City Highway. Multiple agencies responded around 4 a.m. Friday as the fire began to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District Station 21, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, and Nevada Division of Forestry knocked down the blaze.
Southwest Gas donates $5,000 to GBC
ELKO -- The Great Basin College Foundation received a $5,000 donation from Southwest Gas on Sept. 29. The GBC Foundation Board of Trustees voted to award funding to the Great Basin College Phi Theta Kappa: International Honor Society chapter. These funds will support student attendance at regional honor society conferences and leadership training.
Elko Federal Credit Union’s first annual Cuts for Kids a 'huge success'
ELKO -- Elko Federal Credit Union partnered with Elko’s Mix 96.7, BIG Country 103.9, and KOOL 94.5 FM to launch a new annual event called Cuts for Kids. The event provided nearly 300 free haircuts to children from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade as they prepared for going back to school.
James Matthew Kline
CARLIN—James Matthew Kline passed away at his home in Carlin, Nevada on August 11, 2022. Born James Paul Cowley on January 21, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois to James, Robert (Bob) Cowley and Lula (Jones) Cowley, he grew up in Canyonville, Oregon, graduating from Canyonville High School, and returning often to attend the ‘all school’ reunions. After high school he joined the Marines and served as a radio operator during the Vietnam era. He was very proud of his service and his flag will be donated to the local American Legion.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Police seek witnesses to injury
ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.
Outbuilding burns in Ryndon
ELKO – A small barn was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon in Osino. Elko County Structure Fire Station 21, Ryndon VFD, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, Elko County Ambulance, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 3 p.m. “The small outbuilding/barn...
Letter: No longer contributing to the county fair
First, I would like to start by thanking the Elko County Fair Board and past boards for allowing me to be a part of the Elko County Fair and the Elko County Fair Board for 36 years. I whole heartedly enjoyed every position I held. It is evident that I enjoyed every fair as I returned to help year and after year. Out of 36 years, I only missed the 2020 “No Fair” celebration due to health problems and doctor’s orders. At that time, the Board President decided to remove me from the Vice Presidents Chair position without discussing the decision with me or showing me any amount of respect that I believe I had earned.
Letter: Thank you for years of caring
On Oct. 1, 2022, we lost our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother to dementia. Over the past seven years, Patti Harris was lovingly cared for by many nurses and CNAs in the memory care unit, Garden Court, of Highland Manor, and her family was supported by many others during that time.
Local government in the week ahead
Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider disbursing $475,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Vitality Unlimited for a Women’s Treatment Residence, and $79,418.11 in ARPA funds to the Western Folklife Center, after it was confirmed that the 2023 Cowboy Poetry Gathering would be held in-person.
