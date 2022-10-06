Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Hermann halts Union in FRC showdown
In one of several key Four Rivers Conference volleyball matches, the Hermann Lady Bearcats held off Union Tuesday, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13. Hermann, the defending league champion, improved to 18-7 overall, 3-0 in the conference. Union dropped to 12-7, 1-1.
Washington Missourian
Borgia football schedule changes
St. Francis Borgia has called an audible for its Week 9 football game. Borgia is changing it’s Week 9 football opponent from Missouri Military Academy to Lutheran South. The game will be played at Borgia Thursday, Oct. 20. The game is being played on Thursday night because officials are available then.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays staying in league volleyball race
A four-set win helped keep Washington in the hunt for the GAC Central volleyball crown Tuesday. Washington (8-11, 5-2) defeated Ft. Zumwalt East (4-17, 0-8) at Blue Jay Gym, 25-13, 25-9, 22-25, 25-20.
Washington Missourian
Volleyball — New Haven at St. Clair
Volleyball — New Haven at St. Clair

The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs won at home Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Four Rivers Conference play in a home game against New Haven.
Washington Missourian
Deserving of hall of fame
Congratulations to Sharon Strubberg, who was recently inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. If anyone deserves to be in this hall of fame, it is this exceptional New Haven woman. Strubberg has been a volunteer club leader with New Haven 4-H for 30 years and is one of...
