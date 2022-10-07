Will climate change destroy California’s broken governing system?. That’s the most interesting question posed by the most interesting measure on this November’s statewide ballot. Proposition 30 might be dismissed as just another attempt to raise taxes on the rich. But it actually may represent the beginning of an existential contest — between the urgency of the 21st century climate crisis and the endurance of the state’s dysfunctional 19th century constitutional order.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO