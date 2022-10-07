Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Arcadia Valley Doubles Team, Alyssa Glanzer And Elena Lara, Are Heading To The Class 1 State Tournament
(Arcadia Valley) The doubles team of seniors Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara are heading to the state tournament. The duo from Arcadia Valley defeated the Windsor team of Skyler Rosvall and Carmen Peterson on Saturday in two sets: 6-2 and 6-0. AV tennis coach Charles Lee said it was tightly...
edglentoday.com
Tigers Beat CBC In Hard-Fought Game In Regular Season Finale
ST. LOUIS – The Edwardsville Tigers finished their regular season with a 13-5-2 record after crossing the river to take on the Catholic Brothers College High School Cadets by a score of 1-0 Saturday afternoon. This game between Edwardsville and CBC has been on their schedules for a while...
mymoinfo.com
A Success For Farmington’s Help The Hungry BBQ
(Farmington) Friday’s Help the Hungry Barbecue in Farmington was a huge success. Barbecue was served up at Auffenburg Chevrolet and the Memorial United Methodist Church. Organizer Chris Landrum says pre-sales were big-time this year. Friday’s money raised from the barbecue, which is the prelude event for the Help the...
mymoinfo.com
Bill Baker – Funeral Mass 10am 10/12/22
William “Bill” Baker of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 78. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial with full military honors in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Bill Baker will be 4:30 to...
mymoinfo.com
Lowell “Brent” Nickless — Graveside Service 10/15/22 Noon
Lowell “Brent” Nickless of Pevely passed away on October 3rd, he was 63 years old. A graveside service will be held Saturday (10/15) at Noon at Charter Memorial Gardens in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Raymond Johnston – Service 10/13/22 at 11am
Raymond Johnston of Poplar Bluff, formerly of De Soto, died October 5th at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in De Soto. Visitation for Raymond Johnston will be Wednesday evening from...
mymoinfo.com
James Woodrow Bergner – Service 10/11/22 at 10am
James Woodrow Bergner of Hillsboro died October 3rd at the age of 76. The funeral service will be on Tuesday morning at 10 at Mahn Funeral Home in De Soto. Burial in Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for James Bergner will be Monday evening from 4 until 8...
KSDK
'St. Louis is my home': Yadier Molina gives last interview as Cardinal
"I appreciate all the fans for all the support over the years," Molina said. "I'm going to miss them."
mymoinfo.com
Wappapello Man Injured In Accident
(Wappapello) A Wappapello man was injured in an accident Sunday involving an 8 year old girl. The highway patrol says 73 year old Charles Reed was backing up his Polaris Ranger when he ran over an 8 year old girl and then hit a tree. The girl wasn’t injured, but...
mymoinfo.com
James “Jim” Paul Tate – Service 10/12/22 At 10 A.M.
James “Jim” Paul Tate of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 68. The funeral service is Wednesday morning at 10 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Jim Tate...
mymoinfo.com
Harold Glenwood Aslinger – Service 10/11/22 At 11 A.M.
Harold Glenwood Aslinger of Patton died Friday at the age of 88. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Liberty Methodist Church in Marquand. Interment is at Union Light Cemetery near Patton. Visitation for Harold Aslinger is Monday evening from 5 until 8 at Wilson Funeral Home in...
mymoinfo.com
Payton & Dakota’s Pumpkin Patch benefiting Backstoppers of Jefferson County
(Herculaneum) Peyton and Dakota Noce’s “Pumpkin Patch” benefitting the Jefferson County Backstoppers organization will be open for pumpkin sales on Saturday at Reuther Ford in Herculaneum from 9-3. 14 year old Peyton and nine year old Dakota have been growing pumpkins on their grandparents farm for the...
mymoinfo.com
Donald Kamp – Service 10/10/22 at 11am
Donald Kamp of Bloomingston, formerly of St. Louis died October 3rd at the age of 88. The Funeral Mass will be Monday morning at 11 at St. Rose of Lima Church in De Soto. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for Donald Kamp will be Monday...
mymoinfo.com
Norbert Gregory Wagner – Service 10/11/22 11 a.m.
Norbert Gregory Wagner of French Village died Saturday at the age of 90. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church in French Village on Tuesday at 11 o’clock. A graveside service will follow with burial in the St. Anne Cemetery. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer...
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main
An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
mymoinfo.com
Traffic fatality statistics down in Missouri
(Jefferson County) Traffic accidents involving fatalities is down in Missouri compared to this time last year. The number of fatal accidents has been down for a consecutive number of months this year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the statistical number is down, but not by...
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
