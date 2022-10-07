ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

edglentoday.com

Tigers Beat CBC In Hard-Fought Game In Regular Season Finale

ST. LOUIS – The Edwardsville Tigers finished their regular season with a 13-5-2 record after crossing the river to take on the Catholic Brothers College High School Cadets by a score of 1-0 Saturday afternoon. This game between Edwardsville and CBC has been on their schedules for a while...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

A Success For Farmington’s Help The Hungry BBQ

(Farmington) Friday’s Help the Hungry Barbecue in Farmington was a huge success. Barbecue was served up at Auffenburg Chevrolet and the Memorial United Methodist Church. Organizer Chris Landrum says pre-sales were big-time this year. Friday’s money raised from the barbecue, which is the prelude event for the Help the...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bill Baker – Funeral Mass 10am 10/12/22

William “Bill” Baker of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 78. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial with full military honors in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Bill Baker will be 4:30 to...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Lowell “Brent” Nickless — Graveside Service 10/15/22 Noon

Lowell “Brent” Nickless of Pevely passed away on October 3rd, he was 63 years old. A graveside service will be held Saturday (10/15) at Noon at Charter Memorial Gardens in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
PEVELY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Raymond Johnston – Service 10/13/22 at 11am

Raymond Johnston of Poplar Bluff, formerly of De Soto, died October 5th at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in De Soto. Visitation for Raymond Johnston will be Wednesday evening from...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
mymoinfo.com

James Woodrow Bergner – Service 10/11/22 at 10am

James Woodrow Bergner of Hillsboro died October 3rd at the age of 76. The funeral service will be on Tuesday morning at 10 at Mahn Funeral Home in De Soto. Burial in Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for James Bergner will be Monday evening from 4 until 8...
HILLSBORO, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Wappapello Man Injured In Accident

(Wappapello) A Wappapello man was injured in an accident Sunday involving an 8 year old girl. The highway patrol says 73 year old Charles Reed was backing up his Polaris Ranger when he ran over an 8 year old girl and then hit a tree. The girl wasn’t injured, but...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
mymoinfo.com

James “Jim” Paul Tate – Service 10/12/22 At 10 A.M.

James “Jim” Paul Tate of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 68. The funeral service is Wednesday morning at 10 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Jim Tate...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Harold Glenwood Aslinger – Service 10/11/22 At 11 A.M.

Harold Glenwood Aslinger of Patton died Friday at the age of 88. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 11 at Liberty Methodist Church in Marquand. Interment is at Union Light Cemetery near Patton. Visitation for Harold Aslinger is Monday evening from 5 until 8 at Wilson Funeral Home in...
PATTON, MO
Sports
mymoinfo.com

Donald Kamp – Service 10/10/22 at 11am

Donald Kamp of Bloomingston, formerly of St. Louis died October 3rd at the age of 88. The Funeral Mass will be Monday morning at 11 at St. Rose of Lima Church in De Soto. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for Donald Kamp will be Monday...
DE SOTO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Norbert Gregory Wagner – Service 10/11/22 11 a.m.

Norbert Gregory Wagner of French Village died Saturday at the age of 90. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church in French Village on Tuesday at 11 o’clock. A graveside service will follow with burial in the St. Anne Cemetery. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer...
FRENCH VILLAGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Traffic fatality statistics down in Missouri

(Jefferson County) Traffic accidents involving fatalities is down in Missouri compared to this time last year. The number of fatal accidents has been down for a consecutive number of months this year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the statistical number is down, but not by...
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road

A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
IMPERIAL, MO

