Salt Lake City, UT

UPDATE: Sugarmont Apartments secured, one person in custody

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are investigating a scene at Sugarmont Apartments in Sugar House. Police received a report of possible shots fired and were able to locate someone in an apartment with a firearm. The suspect was peacefully arrested after talking with police and coming out with the...
Man died in motorcycle crash with SUV

SANDY, Utah — A motorcyclist died last night after crashing with an SUV in the intersection of State Street and 8800 South. At about 10:20 p.m. officers received calls from multiple witnesses about the accident. Lt. Jason Nielsen said the motorcyclist was traveling North on State Street, when a...
Construction equipment stolen in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City authorities are looking for a stolen skid loader after it was taken Friday morning. According to the Brigham City Police Department, the skid loader was taken early Friday morning at 100 North Main in Brigham City. “It has faded decals on both sides...
Provo apartment building evacuated overnight due to fire

PROVO, Utah — Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Provo. Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue said firefighters were called out to the building, located near 600 North and 400 East, at approximately 11:42 p.m. Sunday. Armstrong said the...
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
Residents return home after Murray apartment fire

MURRAY, Utah — Residents of the Cottonwood Creek Apartments are now back inside their homes after being displaced by Friday’s fire. “I don’t know if it’s the anxiety or the smoke, it just feels like it’s been compressed in my chest and it feels like a big weight has been lifted,” Ace Dennis, who lives in the complex, said.
South Ogden family displaced after house fire, dog dies

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A house fire claims the life of a family’s dog on Sunday morning. According to the South Ogden City Instagram post, local first responders responded to a single-home structure fire in South Ogden. “All family members made it out of the home quickly and...
Passengers uninjured after car catches fire on I-80

PARK CITY, Utah — Traffic was temporarily interrupted Friday on Interstate 80 after a car and some of grass nearby caught fire. Officials with the Park City Fire District said it happened at mile marker 138 of eastbound I-80 at approximately 2:25 p.m. Fortunately, the flames were quickly put...
Vivint founders donate $35M for second Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi

SALT LAKE CITY — A big donation was announced Monday that will impact thousands of kids in Utah who need quality medical care. Todd and Andie Pedersen, philanthropists and chairman/founder of Vivint Smart Home, announced a $35 million donation to Primary Children’s Hospital for the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus, which will be built in Lehi.
Utah man delivers thousands of ‘heart rocks’ to Uvalde

UTAH COUNTY, Utah— A man from Utah County delivered thousands of hand-carved rocks to the people of Uvalde, Texas, this week, more than four months after a shooting at an elementary school rocked the community and the nation. Tom Ballard began carving heart-shaped rocks three years ago to give...
Utahns in their 90s honored as Homecoming King and Queen

SANDY, Utah – Two Utahns who graduated high school shortly after World War II were honored by alumni on Friday night. Doug Tonge and others organized an “all-years” reunion for South High School, that closed in the late 1980s and later became Salt Lake Community College. When the school was built in the 1930s, it was situated on the south end of the valley.
