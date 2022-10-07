Read full article on original website
Mill Creek Canyon Is A Good Place To See Beautiful Autumn LeavesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Retiring Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored At A Luncheon in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Fall Is Beautiful at The Bountiful Ridge Golf Course in The Bountiful HillsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
KSLTV
UPDATE: Sugarmont Apartments secured, one person in custody
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are investigating a scene at Sugarmont Apartments in Sugar House. Police received a report of possible shots fired and were able to locate someone in an apartment with a firearm. The suspect was peacefully arrested after talking with police and coming out with the...
KSLTV
Police: Taylorsville officers assaulted by party goers after noise complaints
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two Taylorsville police officers were injured by an intoxicated crowd on Saturday night, according to police. Resident Chrys Nikas calls his neighborhood peaceful, but Saturday night, that was far from the case. “Somebody’s loud and the neighbor’s complaining – turn it down! Chill,” Nikas told KSL...
KSLTV
BREAKING: Shots fired, gunman seen walking halls of Sugarhouse apartment complex
SUGARHOUSE, Utah — Authorities are responding to a scene where a man was seen walking through the halls of Sugarmont Apartments in Sugar House. On the scene, officers heard two shots come from inside the building, and called for additional units. Officers are asking people to avoid the area...
KSLTV
Police: Man arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at someone in Sugarhouse apartment
SALT LAKE CITY — A 33-year-old suspect is in police custody after allegedly shooting his gun inside a Sugarhouse apartment building Sunday afternoon. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the 33-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm in the Sugarmont Apartments at approximately 1 p.m.
KSLTV
Man died in motorcycle crash with SUV
SANDY, Utah — A motorcyclist died last night after crashing with an SUV in the intersection of State Street and 8800 South. At about 10:20 p.m. officers received calls from multiple witnesses about the accident. Lt. Jason Nielsen said the motorcyclist was traveling North on State Street, when a...
KSLTV
Juvenile booked for stabbing man, after failed drug deal police say
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two people were booked for felony charges after stabbing a man who found out they gave him fake money during a drug deal. Camdon William Marinez, 18, and a 17-year-old male are facing one count of first-degree aggravated robbery, according to court documents. On July...
KSLTV
Suspect arrested after beating man for ‘taking too much time on the golf course,’ police say
FARMINGTON, Utah — A Utah man allegedly assaulted another man with a golf club for taking too much time on the course Saturday, according to police. Davis Robles, 61, was booked into the Davis County Jail for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct of fighting, violent, and tumultuous behavior, according to arrest documents.
KSLTV
Construction equipment stolen in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City authorities are looking for a stolen skid loader after it was taken Friday morning. According to the Brigham City Police Department, the skid loader was taken early Friday morning at 100 North Main in Brigham City. “It has faded decals on both sides...
KSLTV
Provo apartment building evacuated overnight due to fire
PROVO, Utah — Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Provo. Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue said firefighters were called out to the building, located near 600 North and 400 East, at approximately 11:42 p.m. Sunday. Armstrong said the...
KSLTV
SLC PD and Mayor Mendenhall release update on ‘Crime Control Plan’
SALT LAKE CITY — Two years ago, crime in Salt Lake City was surging, and the police chief and mayor launched a crime control plan to combat the greatest problems, including violent crime. On Monday, they released new, encouraging crime statistics. While overall crime and violent crime are down,...
KSLTV
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
KSLTV
Residents return home after Murray apartment fire
MURRAY, Utah — Residents of the Cottonwood Creek Apartments are now back inside their homes after being displaced by Friday’s fire. “I don’t know if it’s the anxiety or the smoke, it just feels like it’s been compressed in my chest and it feels like a big weight has been lifted,” Ace Dennis, who lives in the complex, said.
KSLTV
South Ogden family displaced after house fire, dog dies
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A house fire claims the life of a family’s dog on Sunday morning. According to the South Ogden City Instagram post, local first responders responded to a single-home structure fire in South Ogden. “All family members made it out of the home quickly and...
KSLTV
I-80 eastbound ramp closed when fertilizer truck rolls – spilling contents
SALT LAKE CITY — A truck hauling a tank of fertilizer rolled on the exit ramp, closing the ramp from Interstate 15 to eastbound Interstate-80. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling from I-15 northbound onto the I-80 eastbound ramp, when it rolled.
KSLTV
Passengers uninjured after car catches fire on I-80
PARK CITY, Utah — Traffic was temporarily interrupted Friday on Interstate 80 after a car and some of grass nearby caught fire. Officials with the Park City Fire District said it happened at mile marker 138 of eastbound I-80 at approximately 2:25 p.m. Fortunately, the flames were quickly put...
KSLTV
Vivint founders donate $35M for second Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi
SALT LAKE CITY — A big donation was announced Monday that will impact thousands of kids in Utah who need quality medical care. Todd and Andie Pedersen, philanthropists and chairman/founder of Vivint Smart Home, announced a $35 million donation to Primary Children’s Hospital for the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus, which will be built in Lehi.
KSLTV
Working out with Casey Scott at Pivot Fitness in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE, Utah — Sometimes you need that extra boost to get back in the swing of things when it comes to exercising, so our Casey Scott checked out one option in Kaysville — Pivot Fitness.
KSLTV
Nationwide mental health summit for teens brings superintendents to Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Superintendents from all parts of the U.S. gather every year to discuss a variety of topics, and this year the gathering in Pleasant Grove focused on improving the overall mental well-being of students. “In school districts, there is such a great need for mental health...
KSLTV
Utah man delivers thousands of ‘heart rocks’ to Uvalde
UTAH COUNTY, Utah— A man from Utah County delivered thousands of hand-carved rocks to the people of Uvalde, Texas, this week, more than four months after a shooting at an elementary school rocked the community and the nation. Tom Ballard began carving heart-shaped rocks three years ago to give...
KSLTV
Utahns in their 90s honored as Homecoming King and Queen
SANDY, Utah – Two Utahns who graduated high school shortly after World War II were honored by alumni on Friday night. Doug Tonge and others organized an “all-years” reunion for South High School, that closed in the late 1980s and later became Salt Lake Community College. When the school was built in the 1930s, it was situated on the south end of the valley.
