Allen, TX

Allen ISD parents attend community input meeting, frustrated about new zoning changes

By Erin Jones
 4 days ago

Allen ISD parents attend community input meeting, frustrated about new zoning changes

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Thursday night, dozens of Allen ISD parents attended a community input meeting about the district's proposed plans to change elementary school attendance zones next school year.

It would involve closing two schools in east Allen and they say if implemented, it could force hundreds of kids into potentially dangerous situations.

At one point, district leaders had to stop the meeting to address a number of upset parents. Many said they're going to have to make major life changes if this plan is approved and want their voices to be heard.

Being able to walk her kids to school was the main reason Cebrin Billings recently moved to Allen. She said two weeks after closing on her home - she found out this won't be possible.

"Honestly, it was really disappointing. We love our kids and we want them to get the best education and experience in school," Billings said. "Any extra time they get not waiting in a car line or sitting on a bus is really important to us."

She attended the meeting with district leaders to express her disappointment with the proposal to close Anderson Elementary and turn it into a centralized Pre-K campus. She said this would send about 400 students, including hers, to Olson Elementary, which is about two miles away.

"I'm not going to have my kids walk two miles to and from school," Billings said. "Could they? Absolutely, but then we're waking up earlier, they're not getting as much sleep. I'm not okay with that. It's across two busy streets."

In a statement to CBS 11, Allen ISD is attributing the changes to declining enrollment at some schools, growing enrollment at others, transitioning to a full-day Pre-K program, and finances.

"Once again Allen ISD is trying to silence parents, they are not letting us speak at the meeting tonight," said Allen ISD parent Michelle Boren. "They've given us input papers which the very first question is what do you believe are the benefits of this specific proposal map. So they want to know what we like about it? We don't!"

Allen ISD gave a timeline for what's next - on Nov. 2, they will host another public input meeting. On Nov. 14, they will present the plan to the board during a board workshop. Then, on Nov. 28 they will submit the plan to the board, recommending it be approved.

Parents said they will definitely be addressing the board about this at the meetings.

