Denton police end search for missing high-risk 14-year-old

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 6 04:38

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police were searching for a missing high-risk girl Thursday night.

Hailey Pruitt, 14, got on the bus after school and did not return after exiting the bus.

Police posted on social media that she was located just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hailey Pruitt Denton Police Department Twitter

She was last seen wearing Cookie Monster pajama bottoms. Her last known location was believed to be the area of Sonoma Drive, but police say that was not confirmed.