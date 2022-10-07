ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ellen, CA

Drought, climate change forcing North Bay winemakers to adapt to new reality

By CBS San Francisco
Changing climate pushes longtime North Bay vintner to look for exit 02:51

GLEN ELLEN -- Sensitive to changes in temperature and season, grapes have been called one of the canaries in the climate coal mine. That leaves winemakers managing the effects of drought and extreme heat in real time and few of them understand how the land is changing more than 3rd generation winemaker Tony Couturri.

Long before natural wine was a trend, and certainly before there were natural wine bars, Coturri was making wine the old-fashioned way; With literally nothing but the grapes. He's currently pulling in what might be his last harvest, and reflecting on the changes he's witnessed in Sonoma County.

"So this is the estate Zinfandel," Coturri said, pulling an old sheet off of a bin of grapes. "Listen," he said, referencing the quiet bubbling.

Coturri has his ears and hands on his 2022 harvest, another year that will be defined by extremes.

"It's going to be for lovers of really intense red wine," he said. "Which, there's not a whole lot of us left. It's very, very old-school."

Coturri has been doing things the old-school way for nearly a half-century.

"The vineyard was planted in 1974, and irrigated two years to get the young root starts going," he said of the land near Glen Ellen. "So it is 46 years old without a drop of water put on it."

Coturri watched these vines go into the ground, and as a kid in the 60s he planted the trees that have now grown around the fencing.

"Just to see these kinds of functional changes that you always hear about and think 'Oh, kinda cool,'" he laughed. "But to actually witness it in your lifetime. The soil, as opposed to when we started, it was very clay-based. It's starting to break up. In 50 years I can visually see how the soil is developing."

The trend, he says, is warmer and dryer. The September heat wave cost him 1.5 tons of his expected 4-ton harvest.

"So this year, it got up to 119 here." Coturri said of the heat waves. "You can see all the raisins down there. That got burnt off, but in other cases where the fruit was approaching ripeness and the heat wave hit, it just desiccated the whole thing. Even the fruit that wasn't as far along."

It all means fewer grapes, bigger wines, and more economic pressure. But that's not the biggest challenge.

"Fire has become the overwind factor in terms of the living in this place," he said.

"Last year, the drought was so extreme, some of the vines just didn't produce grapes," said Dr. Liz Thach of Sonoma State University

A professor and Master of Wine, Thach has some vines of her own.

"We've seen the harvest arrive earlier and earlier," Thach said of the shifting climate's effect on wineries. "Now it's happening anywhere from two to three weeks earlier but it was about 10 years ago."

All of the changes mean more cost, as risk drives up insurance, all adding to a press, especially on California's 4,000 small family winemakers.

"You know, you have smoke taint one year," Thach said. "Another year you have extreme heat and alcohol goes too high so the winery doesn't want to buy your grapes, or they get shriveled because of the heat. That's really challenging for people."

"Because of the heat and the concentration, we're just getting amazing colors," Coturri said, watching the steady stream from his grape press. "All our worries and anxieties, and everything goes the way it's supposed to."

So many things are changing and it all still works, adding up to exceptional wine, but there will need to be adaptation. Older vines will produce fewer and fewer grapes; they might need to be replaced with a varietal that can better manage a warming climate. These are things that will take investment and a lot of work.

"The other issue, obviously, I'm getting too old to be doing the work that's necessary," Coturri said of his fields. "So we have oak trees growing, brambles growing. Literally, the forest is taking back the vineyard."

Coturri says this will likely be his last year in this field. He's currently looking for a buyer to continue the natural wine tradition here. But he acknowledges that as the years pass, and the land changes, this kind of work is only getting harder.

"In my own mind I see us as we saw the best years here," he said of his time as a small winemaker in Sonoma. "We were able to put a vineyard, bring it to maturity and have production for 50 years. There's almost a thankfulness that as things change, we enjoyed the time because maybe it's not going to happen again."

CBS San Francisco

Thousands crowd S.F. North Beach for Italian Heritage celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- It was a busy Sunday in San Francisco with two major events, Fleet Week and the Italian Heritage Parade converging to boost post-pandemic spirits and small businesses' bottom lines.Thousands of people packed the waterfront and North Beach to take in the festivities."We're coming out of fact that we've been sheltering in place. We want to get back out and socialize. We're all social beings," said Italian Heritage Parade-watcher David Esposito.The fun wasn't just for Italian-Americans, of course -- everyone from any background was welcome at this celebration."We got the whole crew. Got my aunts,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Getting a sinking feeling? Try float therapy in a sensory deprivation tank

WALNUT CREEK -- Watching Fallon Collings get her daughter Stevie ready for preschool, you'd never guess that not too long ago, she had serious doubts about her skills as a mom. "There were parts of me where I felt, 'Am I just really bad at this?'" she said. Last November, Stevie was diagnosed with autism and Collings found herself overwhelmed. "Everything was hard," she recalled. "There were times where I felt like I was breathing underwater from a straw." But instead of drowning, Collings decided to float. Once a week, Collings...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Aging farmers looking to retire stumped by lack of buyers for their business

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- Right off Santa Rosa's Airport Boulevard is a place where time seems to have stopped decades ago.To a stranger, it may seem like just another patch of land but, for Wayne James and his sister Lee, it's heaven on earth."When it's nice and lush and green, you come out here and you can lie down in the furrow and look straight up at the sky and it's absolutely gorgeous," Wayne said.For more than 40 years, the James siblings have been busy building their family farm, Tierra Vegetables , into a culinary institution. Their produce...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Airbnb rolls out anti-party measures as Halloween approaches

OAKLAND -- Airbnb is taking steps to deter unauthorized parties at its listings during the Halloween weekend, the home rental service announced Monday. The new "platform defenses and policies" come on the heels of an Oct. 1 shooting that left two teen brothers dead and two other people injured at an unauthorized party at an Airbnb home in Oakland.  ALSO READ: Packed, emotion-filled vigil for Berkeley High brothers gunned down at birthday party at Oakland AirbnbThe measures prohibit people without a history of positive reviews on the platform from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. Also, anyone trying to rent entire homes...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fleet Week brings sights, celebrations and business to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – This week is Fleet Week in San Francisco and the annual celebration of the armed forces means many small businesses are also getting more visitors this weekend. On Friday, many restaurants and bars were already taking advantage of the big crowds. Kaiyo Rooftop on Third Street was completely full Friday evening, and that will also be the case this weekend. The newly opened restaurant and bar is celebrating its first Fleet Week with live music, American-themed cocktails, a pre-fixe lunch, and spectacular views.It's already sold out of its ticketed options.  "Word of mouth goes very far around San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma Valley’s festive weekend

Two traditional outdoor events this weekend, and you can do them both!. Saturday, October 8: Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival. Sunday, October 9: Glen Ellen Village Fair & Parade.
GLEN ELLEN, CA
