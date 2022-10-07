ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Angels take to the sky over San Francisco for Fleet Week practice runs

By Mary Lee
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Blue Angels take to the sky over S.F. for Fleet Week practice runs 02:59

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The Blue Angels took to the sky over San Francisco Thursday for Fleet Week.

While the fog obscured part of the view over the bay, people could still see the Blue Angels perform their practice runs over the city.

"Energizing!" said Christine Deterding who was obviously excited by the return of this air show unlike any other. "We're back! San Francisco is back!"

Friends Christine Deterding, Sheila Zamucen and Debbie Vadnais all attended USF together. They said Fleet Week is a classic San Francisco tradition.

"It's very exciting!" said said Deterding. "Love to see all the military and the crowds that are back. Looking forward to the show."

Sisters Debbie Stultz and Kelly Hamilton were more than ready for the Blue Angels.

"We came early," Stultz said. "It doesn't start for two days but we are here to watch them practice."

The two sisters arrived at the Marina Green Thursday equipped with folding chairs, food and binoculars.

"I love the Blue Angels," Hamilton said. "It's been quite a few years since I've been here. I always come on practice day because it's just so crowded on the days that they're here. I used to go to school in San Francisco too and used to hear them fly around while I was taking a midterm or something. It's always nice to come out here and have them fly overhead."

Eddy Lahrer has been photographing the Blue Angels soaring flights over San Francisco for more than a decade.

"It's awesome," Lahrer said. "I never get tired of watching them."

Elder Sultan was setting up tents on the Marina Green, where Fleet Week crowds can visit the Humanitarian Assistance Village featuring military and civilian first responders and the STEM Education Center with its interactive science, tech, engineering and math displays.

Sultan said he's enjoying the energy of Fleet Week.

"I'm excited!" Sultan said. "I'm just happy to be here."

Tourists from Australia said they picked the perfect weekend to be in San Francisco.

"We're excited to come down here and check it all out!" said Daryl Judge, who lives in Sydney. "I've got my camera ready to go!"

"Makes me want to join the Navy a little bit!" said Chris Hayward, another Sydney resident.

Humanitarian Assistance Village and the STEM Education Center will be open to the public Friday through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information is available at the Center for Humanitarian Assistance Fleet Week website .

