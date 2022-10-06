ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

These volleyball coaches and best friends marked their special day with a friendly rivalry

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

FALL RIVER — High school coaches pave the way for athletes' success playing sports.

On Thursday, in honor of National Coaches Day , two best friends since they were teenagers — Durfee coach Kelly Beaulieu and Case coach Brendan Kelly — saw their volleyball teams go head to-head in a playoff-like atmosphere for three sets.

"Brendan and I went to high school together," Beaulieu said. "We went to college together. He's only a couple years younger than me. He's one of my best friends and I work with him every day at Durfee. It is so much fun.

"I love coaching with him for years, coaching against him and coaching together for years. It makes it all worth it when you have your friend around you doing something that you love."

Beaulieu said the team sent her text messages in the morning to wish both of coaches Happy National Coaches Day. She said it made her proud today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XDoY_0iPNNgBo00

Brendan Kelly's respect toward Beaulieu is mutual.

"Kelly [Beaulieu] is one of my best friends," he said. "She has been on my boys staff and I've been on her girls staff. We talk together for a long time. It's a lot of fun coaching against her. It's a good atmosphere."

Queens of the court: Who were the Fall River area's best high school volleyball players? Here are our picks

As for the game inside Luke Urban fieldhouse, Brendan Kelly's Cardinals got the best of Beaulieu's Hilltoppers in three sets — 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23 in a match that had lots of pressure-packed highlights.

"[Durfee] played hard, it is as simple as that," Brendan Kelly said. "They got a lot of digs and kept a lot of plays alive. They made us uncomfortable out there. Really, a lot of kudos to them. I was very impressed. That is a good team right there. I have all those kids in class. I'm happy for them, but happy obviously we got the win."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wrfe1_0iPNNgBo00

Despite dropping the two sets, Beaulieu's expression seemed like she was one on top.

"Our team has been struggling a little bit," she said. "We were on a four-game losing skid and were losing to teams I think we should have beaten. Case is a great team and plays a hard schedule. We did not play well over there the first meeting."

Outstanding in the field: Who were the best-ever Fall River area field hockey players? Here are our picks

After the game, both coaches exchanged pleasantries on a job well done. The showdown between two teachers are in the books.

"For us to come back and played the way we played, it's like night and day," Beaulieu said. "That made me more proud of them. The way they played, I don't care what the score was. They played awesome."

Cast your vote: Who is the Herald News High School Player of the Week for Sept. 24-30

How it happened

The game featured two of the best outside hitters in Durfee's Lauren Kuchar and Case's Hannah Storm, although the Hilltoppers' Gabby Farias and Cardinals' Jamie Moniz could make a case about their plays.

Kuchar finished with a game-high 13 kill shots while Storm had a team-high 10 kills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Qb9Y_0iPNNgBo00

"Lauren [Kuchar] was on fire today," Beaulieu said. "She is a senior and smart player. She steps when she needs to and is a positive person. She played fantastic today."

Case took the first set, thanks to the serving of Olivia Silva (25 assists).

The next sets saw its share of lead changes, especially in the second set when the leads changed hands 15 times. The Cardinals squeaked out a three-point win 25-23.

The Hilltoppers rode the momentum into the third set and took an early 10-5 lead. But Case went on an 11-2 run to go back in front 16-12.

Durfee fought back and took a 23-22 lead late before the Cardinals closed it out on a Storm kill shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vs1Aj_0iPNNgBo00

Brendan Kelly talks about his team's performance

We have to focus on our approach and be ready to go. We're putting ourselves in nice position for really cool things but we're not ready. Everyone is going to want us down the road. We have to be a little better in that department."

Stats

Farias had seven kill shots and Selena Pereira finished with four kill shots and two aces for Durfee. Jasmine Caine had a team-high 20 assists and Alexis Layne ended with over 20 digs.

For Case, Moniz finished with seven kill shots and Loagan Brown chipped in with six kill shots.

The Cardinals improve to 11-1 (8-0 in the South Coast Conference). Durfee falls to 5-7 (1-3 in Southeast Conference).

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: These volleyball coaches and best friends marked their special day with a friendly rivalry

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theweektoday.com

Dartmouth High names new boys’ basketball coach

The Dartmouth High boys’ basketball team has a new head coach, but he’s no stranger to the Indians’ locker room. In fact, Nick Simonetti is something of a hometown hero, having scored over 1,000 points for the team during his four-year varsity career and being named among the top 20 Dartmouth High basketball players of the last 50 years by the New Bedford Standard-Times.
DARTMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Cardinal Spellman football coach quits, blames harassment from parents

BROCKTON - For 19 years, Kahn Chace has coached high school football. For the last two seasons, at Cardinal Spellman High school in Brockton, that is, until Thursday night. "The joy of coaching kind of gets ripped away from you," Chace said. "It's just general vulgar behavior." The head coach resigned after the team's Thursday night game against Bishop Fenwick, he says due to two seasons of verbal abuse from the sidelines from his own players' parents. "It's just nonstop whether it's the plays stink, I don't have the team ready, they're just yelling at us," Chace said. "Last year...
theweektoday.com

Marc Anthony’s Pizza team wins WPA golf tournament

The Wareham Police Association held its 4th annual golf tournament benefiting Cops for Kids with Cancer on Oct. 8. E. Event organizers Lorenzo Grosso and Calib LaRue would like to thank Little Harbor Country Club for hosting the event and all sponsors, donations, and players who helped make this event possible.
WAREHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Fall River, MA
Fall River, MA
Sports
brownbears.com

Equestrian begins season with a fourth-place finish at URI Show

ASHAWAY, R.I. – The Brown equestrian team got its season started with a fourth-place finish at the URI Show at Hunter Ridge. The Bears finished the show with 19 points. Sophia Ekstrand finished tied for the team-lead with six points on the day. Ekstrand earned three-points in both the Open Flat and Open Fences, with fourth-place finishes in both events.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball Players#Coaching#Field Hockey#Cardinals
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
Valley Breeze

Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’

CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
CUMBERLAND, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
103.7 WCYY

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?

Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
WPRI

Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island

Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
WOONSOCKET, RI
saltwatersportsman.com

Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island

The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
CUMBERLAND, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy