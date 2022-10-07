Read full article on original website
Georgia authorities helping look for fugitive from North Dakota
Authorities in Gilmer County, Georgia are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive from North Dakota. Leonard Higdon, Jr. is wanted by the Williston Police Department on multiple felony charges. Officials say Higdon has ties to both Gilmer and Fannin counties. They say he should be considered...
Tyner Jumps to Number One in Class 2A in Latest Prep Poll
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 10, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<
