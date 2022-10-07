Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
MLB Playoffs 2022 League Division Series TV Schedule
With the Wild Card Series out of the way, it’s time for the remaining eight playoff teams to compete in the best-of-five-game American League and National League Division Series beginning Tuesday, October 11. In the ALDS, the Seattle Mariners face the AL’s No. 1 seed in the Houston Astros...
MLB・
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies dispatch St. Louis to move on to NLDS matchup with Atlanta
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Aaron Nola pitched pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series. Nola struck out six and walked one...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local fans gear up as Phillies prepare to face Atlanta Braves
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Tuesday the Philadelphia Phillies will take on their division rival the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division round, and fans throughout the Lehigh Valley area are gearing up to watch the series. Big screens and cold beverages will be a hot commodity for Philly fans...
Comments / 0