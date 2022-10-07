Read full article on original website
NFL’s new concussion protocol triggered Miami Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater’s removal Sunday, team says
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a big hit Sunday and was unable to return to the game because of the new concussion protocol that went into effect the same day, making Bridgewater one of the first players to be sidelined under the new rules. Bridgewater suffered a blow to...
Jarrett’s roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after what many observed to be a typical sack of Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of the Atlanta Falcons’ 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6-foot, 305-pound Jarrett wrapped up Brady from behind on third down and spun him to the ground. The tackle was similar in style to the one that injured Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but not nearly as violent. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe declared on Twitter “that was not roughing the passer,” reflecting reactions from many in the sport.
Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown on the Rams’ opening drive, and Cooper Rush remained unbeaten as the Dallas Cowboys’ fill-in starter despite passing for just 102 yards in a 22-10 victory over Los Angeles. Tony Pollard made an outstanding 57-yard TD run for the Cowboys, who are off to a 4-1 start for the second consecutive season after racking up four consecutive wins without injured QB Dak Prescott. Cooper Kupp made a 75-yard touchdown reception for the Rams, who fell below .500 for only the second time in coach Sean McVay’s six seasons.
Browns doomed by missed FGs, tackles in loss to Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have issues, lots of them. Cleveland’s many problems were exposed in Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie Cade York missed a field goal with 11 seconds left as the Browns fell to 2-3 and despite having the lead in the fourth quarter of every game. Cleveland’s defense was gashed for 238 yards rushing by the Chargers, who came into the game ranked last in the league. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a costly interception in the end zone with 2:44 left when the Browns only needed a field goal to take the lead.
Pierce’s run, Walker’s gaffe help Texans topple Jags again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dameon Pierce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, a score set up by the rookie’s 20-yard gain in which he broke six tackles, and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 to extend their winning streak in the series to nine. Houston picked up its first win of the season and fifth straight in Jacksonville despite finishing with just 248 yards. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had another rough day, completing 25 of 47 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions.
Stafford under constant pressure as Rams drop 2nd straight
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is facing relentless pressure while the Los Angeles Rams have used five different offensive line combinations in as many games. It’s a big reason the Rams are 2-3. They’re only the third Super Bowl champion since 2000 to have a losing record through five games. Stafford was pressured on 23 of 47 dropbacks in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams didn’t score after Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a long touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Tom Brady benefits from controversial roughing-the-passer penalty as Buccaneers snap losing streak with win over Falcons
Tom Brady capped off a tumultuous week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in fine fashion, snapping the team’s losing streak with a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Sunday’s victory wasn’t without controversy though, as Brady and the Bucs benefited from a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty call late in the game which allowed them to hold on to the end.
Smith-Marsette’s late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago was driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette reached the Minnesota 39 with his first reception for the Bears. He juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler with a cut and a stiff-arm for a crucial first down. Then he tried to make another move for more yardage. Dantzler ripped the ball away to seal a 29-22 victory for the Vikings. Smith-Marsette made another crucial mistake on Chicago’s previous possession with an illegal block penalty that wiped out what would have been a 52-yard touchdown run by Justin Fields.
Pickett shows fire, Steelers defense sags in 38-3 loss
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett showed he could take some licks in making his NFL starting debut. Unfortunately, the injury-depleted Steelers sagged in a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Pickett was unafraid in getting in the face of Buffalo’s Shaq Lawson after believing the defensive tackle tried to take out his knee in the final minutes. Whatever spark the Steelers hoped to get from Pickett was undermined in a game where they fell behind 31-3 by halftime. Pickett finished with 327 yards passing and an interception in overseeing an offense that came away with three points in four trips inside the Buffalo 20.
Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach’s gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down. York’s kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers to escape with a win Staley tried to give away. With his team at its own 46 and leading by two, Staley called a timeout and then had Justin Herbert attempt a short pass on fourth-and-2 that fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Browns with 1:10 left. Cleveland had no timeouts and drove to the Chargers 35 to set up a shot for York, but he couldn’t convert.
Cardinals fail on late chances in 20-17 loss to Eagles
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown. It all fell apart with a short slide, a third-down spike and a missed kick, pushing Arizona to its longest home losing streak in 64 years. Forced to try a 43-yard field goal after spiking the ball on third down, the Cardinals lost 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when Matt Ammendola pushed his kick wide right with 17 seconds left.
Jets run past Dolphins 40-17, snap 12-game skid vs. AFC East
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York got a safety on Miami’s first offensive play, Michael Carter scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and the Jets ran past the Dolphins 40-17 to snap a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents. Zach Wilson, Breece Hall and Braxton Berrios also ran for scores to help the Jets to their first 3-2 start since 2017. The Dolphins lost another quarterback to injury when Teddy Bridgewater was hit on a blitz as he was about to throw on Miami’s first play from scrimmage. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety.
Tucker’s leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals
BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Tucker also made a 58-yard kick in the third quarter. The Ravens fell behind 17-16 on Joe Burrow’s 1-yard sneak with 1:58 remaining, but they could feel confident because they only needed a field goal. Tucker’s game-winner extended his streak to 61 straight successful field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime. Baltimore squandered a 10-point lead but recovered as Cincinnati fell to 2-3. The Ravens are 3-2.
LA Rams’ O-line woes putting Super Bowl defense in jeopardy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have the least productive rushing offense in the NFL. No quarterback in the league has been sacked or pressured more times than Matthew Stafford. Nobody needs advanced analytics to determine that the Super Bowl champions’ offensive line is just not getting the job done. The problems were obvious on practically every offensive snap in Los Angeles’ 22-10 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. And if the Rams don’t figure it out up front soon, their entire season is at risk. The big men themselves understand they look like the weak link.
Garoppolo, stingy defense lead 49ers past Panthers 37-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, Emmanuel Moseley returned an interception 41 yards for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. The Niners improved to 3-2, winning on the road for the first time this season. Jeff Wilson ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Tevin Coleman score two touchdowns for the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey had 104 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown for the Panthers, who fell to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 under embattled coach Matt Rhule. The 49ers flustered Baker Mayfield all day despite losing top pass rusher Nick Bosa to a groin injury.
Watson back with Browns; can attend meetings, not practice
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson has returned to the Cleveland Browns’ training facility. It’s the quarterback’s next step in his potential return from an 11-game NFL suspension. Watson was banned for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions. The three-time Pro Bowler is now permitted to attend team meetings and work out in the weight room. He’s not eligible to practice until Nov. 14. As long as he fulfills provisions of a settlement with the league, Watson will be eligible for full reinstatement on Nov. 28 and can play in his first game on Dec. 4 against his former team, the Houston Texans.
Hill accounts for 4 TDs, Saints top Seahawks 39-32
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and the New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Hill’s big plays came while periodically lining up at QB instead of his regular tight end spot. The only pass he’s attempted this season went for a 22-yard score to tight end Adam Trautman. Andy Dalton started his second straight game in place of the injured QB Jameis Winston and passed for 187 yards and one TD. Seattle’s Geno Smith passed for 268 yards and three scores in a game that had six lead changes and five touchdowns spanning 35 or more yards.
Dolphins need to address defensive issues amid 2-game skid
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins defense has failed to force the pressure and resulting takeaways that fueled the team’s surge late last season. The Dolphins have one interception this season, and none since Week 1. During a two-game sid, they’ve struggled to get key stops and been beaten on several big plays. Depth issues at corner are part of the reason Miami ranks among the league’s worst in passing defense. The Dolphins were without their best two cornerbacks Sunday in Byron Jones and Xavien Howard.
Titans get late pick to beat Commanders, win 3rd in a row
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown to help the Tennessee Titans beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 and extend their winning streak to three. When Henry got into the end zone in the third quarter, it was Tennessee’s first second-half touchdown since the season opener. The Titans improved to 24-3 when Henry surpasses 100 yards rushing. That was enough to compensate for five sacks of Ryan Tannehill. David Long Jr. picked off Carson Wentz at the Tennessee 1-yard line with 6 seconds left to preserve the victory. Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders lost their fourth straight.
AP source: Mayfield to miss time with high ankle sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain and is expected to miss several weeks. The person, who said Mayfield is expected to get a second opinion, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not yet released details of the injury. P.J. Walker is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield was injured in the first half of Carolina’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which resulted in coach Matt Rhule being fired on Monday by owner David Tepper.
