ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

US senators talk issues at local union headquarters

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJDOb_0iPNLoBC00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sen. Sherrod Brown came to stump for members of the Democratic Party on Thursday.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey was also in attendance.

Warren mayor announces run for re-election in 2023

About 100 people came to hear candidates speak at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 building.

Topics ranged from abortion, the economy, jobs, recently passed legislation and unions.

Brown shared what he thinks the most important issue is facing Ohioans.

“I think we need to renew the child tax credit — 2.1 million Ohio children benefit. It dropped the poverty rate by 40% in this country among families with children,” Brown said.

Brown is not up for re-election this term. Instead, Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance will be on the ballot to fill Ohio’s empty senate seat Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Abortion, immigration, dignity highlight first U.S. Senate debate

CLEVELAND — The two candidates vying to become Ohio's newest U.S. senator  — Democratic U.S. Rep Tim Ryan and Republican “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance — clashed Monday over abortion, immigration, the appropriate response to a potential nuclear attack on Ukraine, and trade in their first debate Monday. Mr. Vance sought to portray Mr. Ryan as a failed 20-year congressman whose Youngstown area district bled jobs, while Mr. Ryan set out to paint Mr. Vance as a California venture capitalist and extremist who is out of touch with the needs of working Ohioans. “You talk about illegal immigrants,” Mr. Ryan, 49, said. “He has businesses in Ohio that actually hire foreign workers. You think we're stupid, J.D., and we're not. You're from Silicon Valley. You don't understand what's going on here in Ohio.” Mr. Vance accused his opponent of talking a big game but not delivering.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
City
Union, OH
WKBN

Harris presses Texas Democrats on reproductive, voting rights in Austin remarks

Vice President Harris urged Texas Democrats to “fight like we never have before” at a fundraiser on Saturday evening as she railed against Republican-led pushes to enact voting and abortion restrictions. Speaking in Austin, Harris condemned a sweeping overhaul of Texas’s voting procedures last year signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that places […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Local Union#Economy#Senate Seat#The Democratic Party#Ohioans#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

House Democrat says party needs ‘new blood’

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Sunday said she will support President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024 but argued the Democratic Party needs a “new generation” and “new blood” in power. “He’s the sitting president. If he decides to run again, I’m going to support him. The party’s going to support him. You […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
WKBN

Changes in abortion laws affecting midterm elections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With midterm elections less than a month away, it’s still unclear whether Republicans will win control of even one chamber of Congress due to the changes in abortion laws around the country. Democrats like Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin say they never supported unlimited access to abortion without restrictions. “You have the […]
IMMIGRATION
WKBN

Abrams dismisses concerns about lack of support from Black voters

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday dismissed concerns that she was lacking the support Black voters in her state, calling it a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout.” Speaking to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, Abrams insisted she is polling well with Black voters and that she was not […]
GEORGIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy