Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett that saved win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. However, it did not come without controversy. As Tom Brady and the Bucs attempted to run the clock out, Brady was sacked on a third down by Grady Jarrett. However, a flag was thrown for roughing the passer.
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley
The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
Mike Tomlin reacts to Kenny Pickett fighting back after low hit by Bills’ Shaq Lawson
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett knows that his introduction to NFL competition is going to be a major challenge. However, when Pickett was hit low by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson in the fourth quarter, the rookie was fighting mad. Pickett immediately got up and demonstrated his anger...
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
Antonio Brown goes on another wild Twitter rant trying to prove he still belongs in NFL
Oh, Antonio Brown. A year ago, the wide receiver was on top of the NFL world, having won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After years of off-field drama, it seemed like Brown has started to turn his image around. Now, Brown is not on an NFL roster after his bizarre exit last season.
Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved
Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz
As tough as it may be to admit, the Washington Commanders are not a good football team. Their defense has allowed at least 21 points in all five games of the 2022 NFL season so far, surrendering an average of 25.6 per game, and their offense hasn’t been able to pay off that tab on […] The post Ron Rivera’s jolting comments on Commanders QB Carson Wentz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing
The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ Walker is […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as Aaron Rodgers and co. wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender
Though the San Francisco 49ers secured such a commanding win over the Panthers that Carolina fired their head coach shortly thereafter, the win did not come without a cost, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost four players, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould to a torn ACL, broken hand, groin, and knee contusion […] The post ‘Wasn’t feeling great’: Kyle Shanahan provides update on 49ers defender appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Unfortunate Baker Mayfield trend continues amid Panthers’ firing of Matt Rhule
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule just five games into his third season as the organization’s head coach. After another dismal start to the year, owner David Tepper had decided he’d seen enough, pulling the plug on the Rhule experiment. While it’s a decision that made sense, it’s also a very troubling sign for Baker […] The post Unfortunate Baker Mayfield trend continues amid Panthers’ firing of Matt Rhule appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott’s Cooper Rush message ahead of Week 5 win vs. Rams
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a gritty win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and Jerry Jones was absolutely thrilled in the aftermath. Speaking to reporters, Jones revealed his delight with the team’s 4-1 record and also alluded to a message Dak Prescott had for him regarding Cooper Rush ahead of the Week 5 […] The post Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott’s Cooper Rush message ahead of Week 5 win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Bills ‘reached out’ to Panthers over blockbuster Christian McCaffrey trade
The Buffalo Bills already field one of the NFL’s deadliest offenses. But what if Buffalo had Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey in the backfield with quarterback Josh Allen? In the aftermath of the Panthers’ firing of head coach Matt Rhule, it was reported that other teams would be calling Carolina about potential deals in the hopes that the franchise would opt to enter a rebuild and stockpile draft picks.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s ‘bad football’ claim draws defiant reaction from Patriots’ Davon Godchaux
Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady isn’t exactly happy with the current state of the NFL. So much so, that the GOAT recently claimed that there’s a lot of “bad football” that’s being played around the league. New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux...
Browns cut former 1st-round pick QB as Deshaun Watson returns to facility
The Cleveland Browns cut former first-round pick Josh Rosen, per Dov Kleiman. The update comes on the heels of Deshaun Watson becoming eligible to return to the Browns’ facility, per NFL.com. Watson is still serving his 11-game suspension. But the Browns’ controversial QB had not been able to attend Cleveland’s facility since late August. However, […] The post Browns cut former 1st-round pick QB as Deshaun Watson returns to facility appeared first on ClutchPoints.
