East Lansing, MI

North Platte Telegraph

Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll

LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
North Platte Telegraph

'Blocking is effort': A closer look at Nebraska volleyball's top-ranked defense

Nebraska has beaten 13 of its 14 opponents this season, so opponents usually go back to the locker room with a defeated feeling. But there's another emotion, too. That's deflation. Nebraska's excellent defense prevents teams from doing what they had hoped to do offensively. As college volleyball enters Week 7,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday at SHI Stadium. It was over when: Rutgers' Keesawn Abraham committed a personal foul late in the fourth quarter. Rutgers sold out on stopping Nebraska's drive by calling all of its timeouts, and it appeared to work when Oliver Martin was stopped short of a first down.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Thompson's toughness: Nebraska's starting quarterback delivers comeback win

Casey Thompson spent far more of his Friday night on his back than he'd like. Nebraska's starting quarterback took hit after hit during NU's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night, something which contributed to Nebraska's scoreless first half. Thompson even spent most of halftime being examined and taped up...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte volleyball drops two in home double dual

The North Platte volleyball team fell in straight sets to both Lincoln Northeast (25-17, 25-23) and Lincoln Southeast (25-15, 25-17) during the North Platte Double Duals on Saturday in North Platte. “They’re learning to work together through it all, and it’s really fun to see the changes and stuff when...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska

This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer. After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures are set to take a plunge. Friday could bring the coldest air the area has seen since...
LINCOLN, NE
NE Lottery

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-five) (eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 5, Day: 28, Year: 21. (Month: five; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening

An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
LINCOLN, NE

