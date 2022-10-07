Read full article on original website
Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll
LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
Shatel: Damon Benning would be a home run hire as Nebraska football color analyst
The search continues for Nebraska, and one home run hire keeps coming to mind. Damon Benning, of course. Yes, for that other search — Husker football color analyst. Benning would be perfect. A natural. The Omaha native and former Husker running back has proved his mettle behind a microphone....
Nebraska volleyball alone in first place in the Big Ten after win at No. 24 Michigan
Madi Kubik had 15 kills and Whitney Lauenstein had a strong all-around match as the third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team beat No. 24 Michigan 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Nebraska’s win, along with Wisconsin’s four-set win against Purdue on Saturday, means Nebraska is now alone in first...
'Blocking is effort': A closer look at Nebraska volleyball's top-ranked defense
Nebraska has beaten 13 of its 14 opponents this season, so opponents usually go back to the locker room with a defeated feeling. But there's another emotion, too. That's deflation. Nebraska's excellent defense prevents teams from doing what they had hoped to do offensively. As college volleyball enters Week 7,...
Back from hip surgery, Sam Griesel is using his ‘old man’ game to his advantage
LINCOLN — Sam Griesel’s hip had hurt for so long that gimping became his routine gait. Even now, as Griesel declares himself 100% recovered from offseason surgery, he catches himself when he lays down after practice or sits through a long class. “I stand up, start limping, and...
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday at SHI Stadium. It was over when: Rutgers' Keesawn Abraham committed a personal foul late in the fourth quarter. Rutgers sold out on stopping Nebraska's drive by calling all of its timeouts, and it appeared to work when Oliver Martin was stopped short of a first down.
Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
Shatel: The Mickey Wagon rolls on into the great and wonderful unknown after win over Rutgers
The Bandwagon rambles on, through a pothole on the Jersey turnpike, gathering passengers and momentum and chugging fearlessly straight ahead. Through six games, Nebraska is 3-3 and in first place in the Big Ten West, and now three wins from bowl eligibility. Sorry for the delay. I had to look...
Thompson's toughness: Nebraska's starting quarterback delivers comeback win
Casey Thompson spent far more of his Friday night on his back than he'd like. Nebraska's starting quarterback took hit after hit during NU's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night, something which contributed to Nebraska's scoreless first half. Thompson even spent most of halftime being examined and taped up...
North Platte volleyball drops two in home double dual
The North Platte volleyball team fell in straight sets to both Lincoln Northeast (25-17, 25-23) and Lincoln Southeast (25-15, 25-17) during the North Platte Double Duals on Saturday in North Platte. “They’re learning to work together through it all, and it’s really fun to see the changes and stuff when...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska
This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer. After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures are set to take a plunge. Friday could bring the coldest air the area has seen since...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-five) (eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 5, Day: 28, Year: 21. (Month: five; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
