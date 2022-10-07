Read full article on original website
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee. Police say Friday night, just before 11 pm, a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting at Hickory Hill Apartments, on Jackson Bluff Rd. TPD says no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This is at least the third shooting this year in that area of Jackson Bluff Rd.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man following a stabbing early Monday morning in the 3700 block of Shoreline Drive. According to TPD, officers responded to a nearby Circle K gas station after an adult female victim arrived inside the store with stab wounds.
TPD: One arrested for attempted murder in Monday morning stabbing incident
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a male for attempted murder following a stabbing incident that occurred Monday morning.
WCTV
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 9th, at the Leon County Detention Facility. During a routine cell check, a corrections officer located 45-year-old Christopher James unresponsive, in his assigned cell. Life-saving...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 7-9, 2022
Michael Moore, 51, Marianna, Florida: Burglary, harassment/stalking: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 56, Bascom, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Picardy, 47, Campbellton, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to...
WCTV
Man accused of Tallahassee bookstore stabbing seeks psychological evaluation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The case of a man accused of a stabbing at the Tallahassee Books-A-Million was back in front of a judge this week. John McFarland’s attorney filed a request to have him undergo a psychological exam to determine whether he “was insane at the time of the offense.”
WCTV
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The leasing office at a Tallahassee apartment complex is now closed until further notice. That’s after a woman who worked there was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police said a tenant upset over rent waited hours outside the Blue Cascade Apartments before shooting his...
WCTV
Quincy Police searches for man who pointed gun at officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is searching for a man that is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer. The QPD officer attempted to stop Keith Akeem Kinder in the area of Key Street & Clark Street where he was riding an electric scooter while cutting off multiple vehicles, according to a release.
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road Thursday morning in Quincy. According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling westbound around 9:14 a.m. while towing a tandem farm trailer. For an unknown reason, the...
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
New Mount Zion AME Church hosts Blessing of Badges for local law enforcement
New Mount Zion AME Church held the Blessing of the Badges service for Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff's Office Sunday morning.
WCTV
Drug trafficking charges against Gadsden County man dropped
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Cocaine trafficking charges against Michael Hatten have just been dropped, Gadsden County court records show. Hatten was arrested in July after a joint narcotics investigation by FDLE, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show both felony...
24th annual Elder Care Services Oktoberfest held Sunday
The 24th annual Elder Care Services Oktoberfest held Sunday at Cascades Park in Tallahassee.
Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in attempted homicide incident
The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest following a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Brooks County man convicted on drug charges
ALBANY — A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history has been found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent...
WCTV
Family, Friends of Jody Kilgore remember his life and call for justice 8 years after his death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Family and friends gathered Thursday evening in Crawfordville to remember Jody Kilgore, a man murdered eight years ago from the date in front of his Wakulla County home. But Kilgore’s case remains unsolved as this group continues to search for who killed Jody. It’s been...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Thomasville (GA) Fire Rescue Pushes in New Engine
On October 4, the Thomasville Fire Rescue held a traditional Push-In Ceremony to commission its newest 2022 Sutphen Quint fire engine and place it into service, TimesEnterprise.com reported. Thanking the council and the city manager for allowing the purchase of the fire engine, a fire official said that it wasn’t...
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 9
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Leon County Commission to Consider 244 Unit Multi-Family Project on Cawthon Property
On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
wtxl.com
Tallahassee hosts 16th annual Puppies in the Pool
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take your furry friends for a dip before summer says goodbye. The City of Tallahassee is hosting its16th annual Puppies in the Pool event at the Trousdell Aquatics Center Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs will be...
