ISU men grind out the details as basketball gets underway

Ryan Looney is down on one knee, his voice starting to crack from roughly an hour of directing Idaho State men’s basketball practice. He’s running a switching drill, where defenders have to make split-second decisions about who to guard when they’re battling through screens. At the moment, Looney is not particularly happy about those decisions.

“You guys are turning a five-minute drill into a 30-minute drill,” he tells his team. “We’re going to do this until we get it right.”

Eventually the Bengals do get it right, and they’re allowed to move on to more fulfilling challenges that actually involve shooting a basketball. But those associated with successful basketball teams know that time spent grinding the detail of how to get over, under or around a screen is just as important as time spent attacking a defense.

Welcome to October basketball. Details, details, details…

“I think it’s extremely important,” Looney said of attention to detail. “But I also think there is a fine line with regards to how much is too much with it. The truth is, October is the toughest time of the year for the players in regards to practice, because they feel like they’re doing it every single day, and really looking forward to that opportunity to play against somebody else.

“But at the same time, we need to be a mature enough group to understand that, at the level of college basketball that we play, and within our conference, those details are what’s going to dictate a great season or not.”

One particularly “mature” member of the Bengal squad is Austin Smellie, fifth-year senior from Preston. Smellie, who has played in 113 games for ISU since returning from his church mission in 2018, has a real appreciation for the fine points of execution.

“It’s extremely important, especially at this level,” Smellie, a 6-5 wing, said. “You have to have those details dialed in if you want to be successful. At the end of the day, a lot of times it comes down to which team executes towards the end of the game. You can pay well for 38 minutes, but the last two minutes, if you have a couple of mistakes, you’re going to lose the game, more than likely.”

Fortunately for Looney, he has a roster full of experienced players this year who share Smellie’s understanding of the importance of detail. The Bengals have five seniors and four juniors on this year’s squad, as well as sophomore guards AJ Burgin and Miguel Tomley, who have played a lot of basketball early in their careers. While ISU has 10 new players this season, that has been mitigated considerably by the fact the Bengals played a three-game exhibition tour in Panama in August and were allowed extra practice time leading up to that tour.

“It feels like we’ve been practicing for a while, because we have,” Smellie said. “We were able to practice a lot more during the summer than you normally would be able to. So we’re definitely ahead, I think, of where a team would normally be.”

The last I spoke with Looney, his team was coming off that Panama trip with three wins, and a lot of bonding experiences in the rear-view mirror. He says there have been no real surprises in the interim, and for a coach, that’s always a good thing.

“We’ve been relatively healthy,” Looney said. “Most days we’ve had every single player on the floor, other than (freshman forward) Louis Stormark. He’s been nursing a back surgery from last season. We’ll get him back cleared here relatively shortly — before we play our first game.”

One change since the end of the Panama trip was the addition of Ed Chang, a former four-star recruit whose last stop was at the University of Missouri, where he sat out last season. Chang, a 6-8, 215-pound junior forward, was excused from the practice I observed because of some minor health issues. When I asked Looney what he’s seen from Chang since adding him to his roster, he compared him to another new Bengal, 6-9 transfer forward Jay Nagel.

“Another long, skilled guy who can shoot it and pass,” Looney said.

Can never have too many of those guys.

Chang had the need to spend some time closer to his Pacific Northwest home last year, and then began looking for another place to play. His relationship with Bengal assistant Rosbie Mutcherson Jr., who coached him previously at Salt Lake Community College, led him to Pocatello.

In the practice I observed, it looked like Looney was still pairing the same starting five he used exclusively in Panama — Tomley and Brock McKenzie at the guards, Nagel and Jared Rodriguez at the forwards and BYU transfer Kolby Lee at center.

That left Burgin, Smellie, Daxton Carr and Brayden Parker, four players who all have started at one time or another in their career, to fill out the second unit, and to come off the bench once the games begin. While that might irk a five-year contributor like Smellie, he welcomes the influx of transfer talent.

“It’s awesome,” Smellie said. “At the end of the day, if you want to be a good team, if you want to be a team that plays in the NCAA Tournament, I feel like you have to have eight or nine or 10 guys that can play. So it’s great to see that we are pretty deep. We have eight or nine guys that could probably be in the starting lineup.”

Idaho State finished a disappointing 7-23 and 5-15 in Big Sky play last season. As he assesses this year’s version of the Bengals, Looney remains cautiously optimistic. He sees a longer team, one that shoots the 3-pointer much better, that has a few post-up offensive threats, and a standout point guard in Tomley, the Santa Clara transfer who averaged over 21 points a game on the Panama tour.

The Bengals are still trying to identify who their defensive stopper — or stoppers — will be. They also have not designated team captains yet, although Looney says Smellie, Lee and McKenzie have been experienced players who haven’t been afraid to let their voices be heard in practice.

“There’s still so much work we have to do between now and when we play our first game (an exhibition with Walla Walla College Oct. 29 in Reed Gym),” Looney said. “There are so many different areas where we feel like we can get even better than we are right now. Truthfully, and not just with this team, but any team I coach, I like to try to find joy in practice every day right now, and I’m hoping our players can do the same.”

For Smellie, who has been sporting long hair and a scraggly beard during these early days of practice, just being on the court again is joyful, indeed. “It just feels good to be back,” Smellie said. “We’re having fun every day; we’ve got a really good group of guys and I’m just really enjoying it.”

Meanwhile, if you want to see Smellie’s new look, which would probably fit well on a character from Napoleon Dynamite, the movie filmed in Smellie’s home town, well, you probably better get to practice soon. “It’ll probably be coming off next week sometime,” Smellie said. “It was just kind of a little summer fling, I guess you could say. My wife likes it, so we tested it out. But you’ll probably see the short-hair, clean cut Austin back here pretty soon.”

Brad Bugger has observed sports in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com