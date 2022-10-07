ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU men grind out the details as basketball gets underway

By By BRAD BUGGER Contributing Writer
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aEhW_0iPNLbhl00

Ryan Looney is down on one knee, his voice starting to crack from roughly an hour of directing Idaho State men’s basketball practice. He’s running a switching drill, where defenders have to make split-second decisions about who to guard when they’re battling through screens. At the moment, Looney is not particularly happy about those decisions.

“You guys are turning a five-minute drill into a 30-minute drill,” he tells his team. “We’re going to do this until we get it right.”

Eventually the Bengals do get it right, and they’re allowed to move on to more fulfilling challenges that actually involve shooting a basketball. But those associated with successful basketball teams know that time spent grinding the detail of how to get over, under or around a screen is just as important as time spent attacking a defense.

Welcome to October basketball. Details, details, details…

“I think it’s extremely important,” Looney said of attention to detail. “But I also think there is a fine line with regards to how much is too much with it. The truth is, October is the toughest time of the year for the players in regards to practice, because they feel like they’re doing it every single day, and really looking forward to that opportunity to play against somebody else.

“But at the same time, we need to be a mature enough group to understand that, at the level of college basketball that we play, and within our conference, those details are what’s going to dictate a great season or not.”

One particularly “mature” member of the Bengal squad is Austin Smellie, fifth-year senior from Preston. Smellie, who has played in 113 games for ISU since returning from his church mission in 2018, has a real appreciation for the fine points of execution.

“It’s extremely important, especially at this level,” Smellie, a 6-5 wing, said. “You have to have those details dialed in if you want to be successful. At the end of the day, a lot of times it comes down to which team executes towards the end of the game. You can pay well for 38 minutes, but the last two minutes, if you have a couple of mistakes, you’re going to lose the game, more than likely.”

Fortunately for Looney, he has a roster full of experienced players this year who share Smellie’s understanding of the importance of detail. The Bengals have five seniors and four juniors on this year’s squad, as well as sophomore guards AJ Burgin and Miguel Tomley, who have played a lot of basketball early in their careers. While ISU has 10 new players this season, that has been mitigated considerably by the fact the Bengals played a three-game exhibition tour in Panama in August and were allowed extra practice time leading up to that tour.

“It feels like we’ve been practicing for a while, because we have,” Smellie said. “We were able to practice a lot more during the summer than you normally would be able to. So we’re definitely ahead, I think, of where a team would normally be.”

The last I spoke with Looney, his team was coming off that Panama trip with three wins, and a lot of bonding experiences in the rear-view mirror. He says there have been no real surprises in the interim, and for a coach, that’s always a good thing.

“We’ve been relatively healthy,” Looney said. “Most days we’ve had every single player on the floor, other than (freshman forward) Louis Stormark. He’s been nursing a back surgery from last season. We’ll get him back cleared here relatively shortly — before we play our first game.”

One change since the end of the Panama trip was the addition of Ed Chang, a former four-star recruit whose last stop was at the University of Missouri, where he sat out last season. Chang, a 6-8, 215-pound junior forward, was excused from the practice I observed because of some minor health issues. When I asked Looney what he’s seen from Chang since adding him to his roster, he compared him to another new Bengal, 6-9 transfer forward Jay Nagel.

“Another long, skilled guy who can shoot it and pass,” Looney said.

Can never have too many of those guys.

Chang had the need to spend some time closer to his Pacific Northwest home last year, and then began looking for another place to play. His relationship with Bengal assistant Rosbie Mutcherson Jr., who coached him previously at Salt Lake Community College, led him to Pocatello.

In the practice I observed, it looked like Looney was still pairing the same starting five he used exclusively in Panama — Tomley and Brock McKenzie at the guards, Nagel and Jared Rodriguez at the forwards and BYU transfer Kolby Lee at center.

That left Burgin, Smellie, Daxton Carr and Brayden Parker, four players who all have started at one time or another in their career, to fill out the second unit, and to come off the bench once the games begin. While that might irk a five-year contributor like Smellie, he welcomes the influx of transfer talent.

“It’s awesome,” Smellie said. “At the end of the day, if you want to be a good team, if you want to be a team that plays in the NCAA Tournament, I feel like you have to have eight or nine or 10 guys that can play. So it’s great to see that we are pretty deep. We have eight or nine guys that could probably be in the starting lineup.”

Idaho State finished a disappointing 7-23 and 5-15 in Big Sky play last season. As he assesses this year’s version of the Bengals, Looney remains cautiously optimistic. He sees a longer team, one that shoots the 3-pointer much better, that has a few post-up offensive threats, and a standout point guard in Tomley, the Santa Clara transfer who averaged over 21 points a game on the Panama tour.

The Bengals are still trying to identify who their defensive stopper — or stoppers — will be. They also have not designated team captains yet, although Looney says Smellie, Lee and McKenzie have been experienced players who haven’t been afraid to let their voices be heard in practice.

“There’s still so much work we have to do between now and when we play our first game (an exhibition with Walla Walla College Oct. 29 in Reed Gym),” Looney said. “There are so many different areas where we feel like we can get even better than we are right now. Truthfully, and not just with this team, but any team I coach, I like to try to find joy in practice every day right now, and I’m hoping our players can do the same.”

For Smellie, who has been sporting long hair and a scraggly beard during these early days of practice, just being on the court again is joyful, indeed. “It just feels good to be back,” Smellie said. “We’re having fun every day; we’ve got a really good group of guys and I’m just really enjoying it.”

Meanwhile, if you want to see Smellie’s new look, which would probably fit well on a character from Napoleon Dynamite, the movie filmed in Smellie’s home town, well, you probably better get to practice soon. “It’ll probably be coming off next week sometime,” Smellie said. “It was just kind of a little summer fling, I guess you could say. My wife likes it, so we tested it out. But you’ll probably see the short-hair, clean cut Austin back here pretty soon.”

Brad Bugger has observed sports in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Why ISU coach Charlie Ragle missed his team's game against Montana State

When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It's gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you're the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It's disheartening.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

In Ragle’s absence, ISU unravels in 37-6 loss to No. 4 Montana State

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Xavier Guillory crouched on the sideline, head down, demeanor despondent. There wasn’t much Idaho State’s best receiver could do at this point, not after he had dropped a potential first-down conversion against Montana State, a costly mistake in a game full of many like it. Guillory has been so reliable for his team this fall. What do you do when even those players hurt your chances — and you don’t have your head coach? In Idaho State’s 37-6 loss to No. 4...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night: October 7th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 22-point comeback? A last-second game-winning field goal? This week's high school football games in East Idaho had it all!. Check out all the highlights, scores, and more on this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night!. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

So much to do in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week!. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St., inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, has a brand new menu and is now open for lunch Monday through Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Stop by for a quick deli sandwich or enjoy their new juicy turkey burger!
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Basketball
Local
Idaho College Basketball
Pocatello, ID
Basketball
State
Missouri State
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Pocatello, ID
College Basketball
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued an advisory to not touch the water of Henrys Lake. People, pets, and livestock exposed to the water are at increased risk of illness and possibly liver or kidney damage.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police find no evidence of threat after report of woman with gun on ISU campus

POCATELLO — Police responded to Idaho State University's Pocatello campus late Monday afternoon after a report that a woman carrying a rifle and ammo was in the area of a residence hall. The report could not be confirmed after a thorough investigation and police said they do not believe there is any threat on campus. The report from an ISU student came in around 4 p.m. that the armed woman...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Looney
eastidahonews.com

Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dykman , Scott M.

Dykman Scott M. Dykman Scott M. Dykman, 66 years old, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Federal Way, Washington. Scott, a graduate of Pocatello High School, was well known for his achievements in wrestling. As a master Electrician with the IBEW, Scott contributed his talents and skills nationwide throughout his life. Scott was an avid sports fan, often attending Seattle Seahawks games and he was rarely seen without wearing one of his beloved ballcaps. Warm, giving, and the first to arrive in a time of need, Scott's generosity and love will continue to live in the hearts of all who where fortunate enough to know him. Scott leaves behind his sons, Brian (Sabrina McLean) Dykman, Brett (Koral Griffith) Dykman, stepdaughter Annie (Ben) Montoya, and grandson Lucas A. Dykman. His is survived by his mother, Joan Dykman of Pocatello, Idaho, his four brothers and their families; Robert and Elaine Dykman, Douglas (Taliena) Dykman, David and Lori Dykman, Kirk and Laurie Dykman, and his lifelong friends Ken Putman and Sue O'Neal. Scott was preceded in death by his father Robert J. Dykman, his favorite little brother Mark Dykman, his nephews Jason Douglas Dykman and Adam Dykman.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Idaho State Journal

EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing to hold grand opening for Pocatello location

POCATELLO — The new EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing, which opened for business in July, will hold its grand opening celebration on Oct. 20. Jeff Garcia, manager of the store, said EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing is a Utah based furniture store that has nine different locations. The Pocatello store at 2215 Garrett Way is the first location in Idaho, and the other eight are in Utah. “We’re a lease-to-own...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Ncaa Tournament#Bengals#University Of Missouri#Idaho State
Idaho State Journal

All three Idaho universities disallow abortion referral; ISU differs on contraception direction

Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation’s strictest abortion laws. “This...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

NEW BEGINNINGS: Goody's and Buddy's under new ownership, ButterBurr's relocating

POCATELLO — Three restaurants that have collectively graced the Gate City for more than 140 years are embracing new beginnings following some big changes. The owners of both Goody’s Deli & Pub and Buddy’s Italian have decided to retire and have sold the businesses and ButterBurr’s is preparing to move from its Yellowstone Avenue location to West Cedar Street in a building that has formerly housed two other restaurants. The...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gorham, Norma

Gorham Norma Gorham Norma Jean Tryon Gorham, 86, of Ammon, passed away October 6, 2022, at The Gables of Ammon. Norma was born May 2, 1936, in Athens, Ohio, to William Phillip Tryon and Catherine Lovsey Tryon. She grew up and attended schools in Athens and graduated from Athens High School. Norma later moved to Eastern Idaho, where Norma worked as an executive secretary for ZCMI. She loved to travel and play the piano. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, needlepoint and animals. She loved spending time with family. Norma is survived by her daughter, Karen (Allen) Vaalemoen of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Gorham, her parents, and a grandson, Zack Howerton. No services are planned. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
AMMON, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Police expand K-9 unit

The Idaho Falls Police Department has several new K-9 officers in training as its veteran K-9s prepare for retirement. The department said it has expanded it has increased the number of K-9 officers from three to six. Two other K-9 officers are also preparing to retire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Idaho State Journal

Edgemont principal leads students on bike ride to school

IDAHO FALLS — Edgemont Elementary School Principal Wade Leavitt met nearly 50 students in the parking lot of Community Park on Wednesday, excited to lead them on a bike ride to school on the school’s first ever Ride With the Principal Day. This is Leavitt’s first year as the school’s principal and he has earned the admiration of parents throughout the community. “We have loved Mr. Leavitt; he has been...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours

Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim’s shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Boy airlifted to hospital after accidentally shooting himself at downtown Pocatello home

POCATELLO — A 13-year-old local boy was airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City after accidentally shooting himself at a residence in downtown Pocatello late Tuesday night, Pocatello police said. The boy accidentally shot himself in the chin with a .357 Magnum revolver at a friend’s home in the 200 block of South Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., police said. Pocatello Police and Fire Department paramedics rushed to the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy