It’s been a psychically scarring last few years between the pandemic, a full-blown insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the specter of a nuclear-charged war in Ukraine. And we’ve all become inured to scaremongering political ads and election year hyperbole. But the truth is, democracy is on the ballot on Nov. 8. In Michigan, the […] The post Susan J. Demas: Will your vote count in 2024? It depends who wins Michigan in 2022. appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO