ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
californiaexaminer.net

Police: Florida Guy Fired At Homeless Family In Vehicle, Hit Pregnant Mom

Florida authorities have detained a man they say opened fire on a homeless family of five who were camping in their vehicle in a Tampa park last week. The Tampa Police Department said on Saturday that 21-year-old Christopher Stamat Jr. has been charged with six felonies in connection with the shooting that occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Tampa Bay Area#St Petersburg Police#Dell Holmes Park#Iontb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida High School Student Arrested for Slamming Police Officer

A St. Cloud High School student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly picking up a police officer and slamming him to the ground during a fight, police said. The student, who has not been identified, is facing charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy