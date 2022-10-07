Read full article on original website
iontb.com
Pinellas deputies quickly arrest man after robbery at Chase Bank on Starkey Road
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 56 year-old Paul Sinclair. Sinclair is facing charges related to a bank robbery that occurred at approximately 1:28 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022. The robbery occurred at the Chase Bank located in Unincorporated Largo at 10755 Starkey...
Bay News 9
St. Petersburg neighbors concerned about speeding on residential street
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors on a St. Petersburg street are worried about cars speeding through. Neighbors on Mystic Lake Drive in St. Pete are worried about speeding. A speed meter sign was recently added to help with concerns. They now have some help after one resident reached out...
Man’s Body Found In Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve Dade City, Homicide Investigation Underway
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The body of a man was found near the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve, West Track, and deputies are investigating this as a homicide. According to deputies, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies received a call reporting a deceased
Man texts family at gunpoint during armed carjacking, St. Pete police say
A man discretely texted family and friends as he was being held at gunpoint Sunday during an armed carjacking, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Man In Hudson Homeless Camp Killed With Machete Over $15 In Drugs, Buried At Camp Site
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A homeless man in Hudson was killed with a machete and buried at a campsite after an altercation over $15.00 in drugs. According to investigators, On Saturday, around 2:15 p.m., Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies received a call requesting a welfare check for
St. Pete mom arrested after baby ends up in ICU from suspected drug exposure: police
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Saturday after her baby ended up hospitalized from exposure to suspected narcotics, according to police.
Man shot in Ybor City, suspect still at large, police say
A man was shot on Sunday, and the suspect is still at large, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
californiaexaminer.net
Police: Florida Guy Fired At Homeless Family In Vehicle, Hit Pregnant Mom
Florida authorities have detained a man they say opened fire on a homeless family of five who were camping in their vehicle in a Tampa park last week. The Tampa Police Department said on Saturday that 21-year-old Christopher Stamat Jr. has been charged with six felonies in connection with the shooting that occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex.
Alleged highway racer goes double the speed limit in Pinellas County, deputy says
A Palm Harbor man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly caught racing at twice the speed limit, an arrest report said.
7 shot, 1 dead after fight leads to Tampa bar shooting; suspect still at-large, police say
Seven people were shot, and one person was killed at a Tampa bar Sunday morning after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa's police chief.
Bay News 9
Re-trial for Ruskin ice cream truck driver accused of double-murder starts Monday
TAMPA, Fla. — The re-trial of Michael Keetley, known as “The Ice Cream Man” in his Ruskin neighborhood is set to start Monday with jury selection. The re-trial of Michael Keetley, known as “The Ice Cream Man” in his Ruskin neighborhood is set to start Monday with jury selection.
Seven People Shot, One Dead In Tampa Overnight After Lounge Altercation
TAMPA, Fla. – Seven people were shot with one dead following an altercation at a lounge in Tampa overnight. According to police, just before 3:00 AM, Tampa Police responded to the report of shots fired near the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N
1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
Hudson ‘welfare check’ prompts large police presence lasting over 24 hours
The Pasco Sheriff's Office has been at the scene of a reported welfare check in Hudson since Saturday afternoon.
Pasco County man hacked another man with machete, stabbed him to death during argument: deputies
A welfare check led Pasco County deputies to discover a man's body in Hudson Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Tips sought as deputies investigate homicide at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported death at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve on Sunday.
Pasco teen ‘wanted revenge’ after getting bullied on Xbox Live party, deputies say
A Paco County teen revealed his intention to light a juvenile's house on fire after he was bullied during an Xbox Live party chat, according to an arrest report.
wild941.com
Florida High School Student Arrested for Slamming Police Officer
A St. Cloud High School student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly picking up a police officer and slamming him to the ground during a fight, police said. The student, who has not been identified, is facing charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.
Clearwater man, teen caught with 25 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop, police say
A Clearwater man and a 16-year-old boy were caught with a large amount of marijuana during a traffic stop Friday, police said.
