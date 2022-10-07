Read full article on original website
NHL
SEA of Leadership
Four Kraken veterans will be alternate captains and form the captaincy group this season: Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz. The Kraken expect a strong core of players, including four alternate captains, to provide leadership throughout the 2022-23 season. With the opening night roster set for the start...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
NHL
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
NHL
Slafkovsky, No. 1 pick in 2022 NHL Draft, to start season with Canadiens
Forward among four rookies on roster, says 'it feels really, really great'. Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, will start the season with the Montreal Canadiens. The forward practiced on a line with forwards Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher and was not among the final...
NHL
Devils Wrap Up Preseason in Boston | PRE-GAME STORY
New Jersey's final preseason game is in Boston against the Bruins. The Devils won the first preseason meeting between these teams on Monday, 1-0. The Devils have a 4-2-0 record heading into its final preseason game, tonight against the Bruins in Boston. You can watch on NESN+ or listen on...
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Holloway, Kuzmenko, Addison among preseason standouts worth adding; season preview podcasts. Each week during the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com will provide the top 10 players to add off the fantasy hockey waiver wire. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY...
NHL
NHL opening night rosters for 2022-23 season
With the NHL opening the season in North America on Tuesday, here are opening-night rosters that have been announced by teams as of Monday evening:. Nathan Beaulieu, Simon Benoit, Max Comtois, Jamie Drysdale, Cam Fowler, Derek Grant, John Gibson, Adam Henrique, Max Jones, John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov, Brett Leason, Isac Lundestrom, Mason McTavish, Pavol Regenda, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakob Silfverberg, Anthony Stolarz, Ryan Strome, Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano, Colton White, Trevor Zegras.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers acquire Klim Kostin from St. Louis
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have acquired centreman Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. Kostin was selected in the first round (31st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and has recorded five goals and 11 points in 46 career NHL games with the Blues.
NHL
CANUCKS CONFIRM 2022.23 OPENING DAY ROSTER
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin confirmed today the club's opening day roster for the 2022.23 NHL season. The Canucks' first game is Wednesday, October 12 against the Edmonton Oilers (7:00pm PT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 650), as they begin a season-opening five-game road trip. Vancouver's home opener will take place at Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 22 versus the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00pm PT.
NHL
Blues reveal 23-man roster for Opening Night
Roster includes 12 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goalies. Training camp is over, and the St. Louis Blues have submitted their 23-man roster to the NHL for the official start of the 2022-23 season. The Blues roster currently features 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Defensemen Scott Perunovich (shoulder)...
NHL
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
NHL
MacKinnon talks repeat chances, name on Cup 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Rangers captain Trouba reveals newest hobby on latest episode. Nathan MacKinnon has scanned the names of players on the Stanley Cup and gotten that overwhelming feeling of satisfaction that he too is joining them after helping the Colorado Avalanche win it last season. "It's all the best players ever are...
NHL
Coyotes Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the Coyotes 23-man roster for Opening Night. The Coyotes will begin the 2022-23 NHL regular season at Pittsburgh on Thursday, October 13. Game time is 4 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona. The Coyotes roster includes two (2) goaltenders, eight (8) defensemen and 13 forwards.
NHL
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Connor Ingram Off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Connor Ingram off waivers from the Nashville Predators. The 25-year-old Ingram appeared in three games for Nashville last season and tallied a 1-2-0 record with a 3.71 goals against average (GAA) and a...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8
BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
NHL
Murray to start Maple Leafs regular-season opener Wednesday in Montreal
TORONTO -- Matt Murray will get the start in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they begin the regular season on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, ESPN+). Ilya Samsonov will start on Thursday in Toronto's home opener against...
NHL
Brassard signs one-year, $750,000 contract with Senators
Forward was in training camp on PTO, had three points in four games. Derick Brassard signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The 35-year-old forward was in training camp on a professional tryout contract, and had three points (one goal, two assists) in four preseason games. He scored a power-play goal and had one assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens at Kraft Hockeyville Canada 2021 at Bouctouche, New Brunswick on Saturday.
NHL
Avalanche chance for repeat among top storylines in NHL this season
The regular season already is underway with the Nashville Predators returning from the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague with two wins in as many games against the San Jose Sharks. The puck drops in North America on Tuesday. The New York Rangers play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison...
NHL
Red Wings trim roster to 23
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose and Givani Smith, and goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Detroit has also placed forward Robby Fabbri on injured reserve and designated defensemen Seth Barton, Mark Pysyk and Jake Walman as injured non-roster. Additionally, the Red Wings released defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka from his amateur tryout.
