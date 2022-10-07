BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO