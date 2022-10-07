Former 'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky Manno Dishes On Rachel & Tino’s Called Off Engagement: 'I Worry About His Mental Health'

Read full article on original website
Does Bachelorette Rachel See a Future With Aven After His Surprising Finale Return? She Says...
Watch: Bachelorette: What's Next for Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer?. It was the return that shook Bachelor Nation. Aven Jones made a shocking appearance during the dramatic Sept. 20 finale of The Bachelorette, appearing out of thin air after co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia had one final, emotional conversation with Tino Franco. It was a welcome surprise for fans, who, just moments earlier, saw their engagement came to a stunning end after it was revealed Tino had cheated on Rachel after filming ended.
Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'
Fans saw Tino Franco get engaged to Rachel Recchia during Tuesday's 'Bachelorette' finale — but the moment was short-lived after he confessed to kissing another woman Tino Franco's family is standing with him. His father, Joe Franco, shared a Facebook post about making mistakes after Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia ended her engagement with Tino following his infidelity. "Nobody's perfect," the quote began. "We make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on." Joe didn't add his own...
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
‘The Bachelorette’: Relationship Therapist Says Tino’s Parents Were ‘Hostile’ Toward Rachel
Here's what a therapist had to say about Tino's parents behavior toward Rachel on 'The Bachelorette.'
‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies: See Which Reality Stars Have Given Birth
‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby will meet on the beaches of Mexico but did their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on...
Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Says Finally Going Public With Fiance Erich Schwer Has Been a ‘Dream Come True’: It’s ‘So Cheesy’
Finally feels real! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer couldn't be happier about being able to show off their romance in public after the Bachelorette finale. The New Jersey native, 29, cheered on his fiancée, 31, in the audience during the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars, which felt extra special for Gabby […]
Bachelorette fans vow to boycott show over producers’ ‘inexcusable’ response to Erich Shwer’s racism scandal on finale
THE BACHELORETTE fans have vowed to boycott the show due to the producers dancing around a contestant's racism scandal. Yearbook photos of Erich Schwer in blackface had surfaced in the weeks before the finale aired on Tuesday. So when the Bachelorette finale failed to address the scandal entirely, fans were...
'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
This Is How Much It Costs To Be on ‘The Bachelor’
Fresh off season 19 of "The Bachelorette" comes season eight of "Bachelor in Paradise," set to debut Sept. 27 on ABC (8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central). Host Jesse Palmer will try to keep the mayhem at a...
Do Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Get Engaged? Season 8 Spoilers
Meant to be? Bachelor in Paradise stars Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo have been sparking romance speculation even before season 8 premiered on Tuesday, September 27. Keep reading to see engagement spoilers, if they're still together and more! Do Victoria...
Bachelorette star Garrett Yrigoyen is engaged! He has proposed to Alex Farrar after two years of dating: 'I can't wait to spend forever with you'
Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar are getting ready to tie the knot. The Bachelorette star, 33, asked his yoga instructor partner to marry him in San Diego on Sunday. He revealed the news of their engagement in an Instagram post, writing, 'Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al.'
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: What Happened to Michael Allio’s Wife?
Michael Allio discusses his late wife Laura and why he returned for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8.
In Love! Meet ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clare Crawley’s Fiance Ryan Dawkins After Dale Moss Split
Happily in love! Clare Crawley debuted a new man in her life, and her boyfriend-turned-fiancé is entrepreneur Ryan Dawkins. Who is her mystery fella following her messy split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss? Keep reading for details!...
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?
A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Bridesmaid Makes Big Announcement During Best Friend’s Bachelorette Party: ‘Thunder Stealing’
TikTok users are accusing a bridesmaid of making her friend's bachelorette party all "about her." In a viral video viewed more than 9 million times, a bride-to-be's best friend announces she's pregnant while the group participates in a TikTok trend where they each reveal their "wedding weekend fit." Each woman...
Erich Schwer’s Ex Amanda Kaylor Calls ‘Bulls—t’ After ‘Bachelorette’ Finale, Says Gabby Windey ‘Will Learn’
The aftermath from the Bachelorette finale continues. After Gabby Windey’s fiancé, Erich Schwer, confronted his former flame Amanda Kaylor’s claims about their pre-show relationship on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, she is speaking out exclusively to Us Weekly. “He sent me two dozen roses two weeks...
