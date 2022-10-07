HS Roundup: Coshocton, Morgan, Philo pick up MVL volleyball wins

CROOKSVILLE — An all-around effort led Coshocton past host Crooksville 25-8, 25-9, 25-12 in the Muskingum Valley League Small School Division contest on Thursday.

Jalynn West and Lindsey Bryant had eight kills each, while Lacey Guthrie added five, while Miyah Davis made seven digs for the winners, while West added six and Bryant four for the Redskins (14-6, 9-5).

Maelee Collins made 13 digs, Khirra Wilson and Mylee Moorehead hit three kills apiece, Taisia Riggs tallied six assists and five digs, Julianna Locke had four assists and two kills, Alexia Van Meter added four digs and two aces, and Paige Frame hit two kills for the Ceramics. Ellie Ferguson and Van Meter also went 5-of-7 serving.

Crooksville reserves won 14-25, 25-21, 25-17, as Kamdyn Hall went 9-of-9 serving with two aces and eight digs, while Grace Myers added 11 digs and eight kills, Erica Flood 17 assists with six digs and four kills, Alexis Eyman six kills, five digs and two aces, Morgan Stickdorn nine digs and Madison Rambo and Mylee Davis three kills each. Jaeli Tiedt had 17 assists and four digs and Maggie Laaper and Sophia McFadded each had a dozen kills for the 'Skins.

Philo 25, 25, 25, Maysville 6, 21, 18: Aleigha Busse delivered in all areas, collecting team-highs of 12 kills and 16 digs with 100% serving, two aces and two blocks, as the Electrics picked up a MVL Big School win on Senior Night.

Brooklyn Ferrell chipped in 13 digs for the Philo defense, while Addyson Khune had 18 assists, Olivia Winland made 12 digs with six kills, Briannah Wolfe hit six kills and Caitlin Rose was 100% serving for the winners.

Olivia McPeek had 14 assists and 11 digs and Rachel Jarvis totaled 14 digs, nine kills and an ace to lead Maysville.

Philo reserves won 25-10, 25-14. Kaitlyn Clark had three assists and an ace and Laikyn Clark had four kills for Maysville.

Maysville freshman won 25-20, 25-22 behind six digs, a kill and an ace from Chesney Carter and three assists, two aces and a kill by Kaitlyn Clark.

Morgan 25, 25, 25, West Muskingum 16, 18, 23: Jensen Payton hit 12 kills with two blocks and Ashtyn Filkins made 14 digs to lead the Raiders past the Tornadoes in a Small School contest.

Grace Pinkerton had five kills and three digs, Odessa Smith six digs and three kills, Chloe Baker 24 assists and eight digs, Evelyn Newton seven kills and three blocks, Abigail Brown seven digs and Brooklyn Pierce five digs for Morgan.

Morgan reserves won 25-7, 25-14 behind four kills, six digs and two aces by Haven Cook, 100% serving, three aces and six digs by Riley Cunningham, 100% serving, nine assists, five digs, three aces and three kills from Paige Lanning, four aces from Myleigh Williams, and 100% serving and three kills by Grayson Welsh.

No leaders were available for West M.

John Glenn 25, 25, 26, Caldwell 20, 16, 24: Emma Dolan and Emma Briggs hit 10 kills apiece and Hannah DeMattio added five kills and four blocks, as the Muskies improved to 9-10 overall.

Dolan added two aces and two blocks, Briggs chipped in eight digs and five aces, Aleea Musselman totaled 10 digs, five kills and two blocks, Sarah Wayne made 11 digs, Lauren Blair passed out 31 assists with eight digs, Graceann Hitchcock and Sydney White added seven digs apiece and Kara Fields had three kills and three blocks.

John Glenn reserves (7-12) lost 25-12, 25-10, as Brelynn Barr had four digs, two kills and two aces, Lily Robinson eight digs and three assists, Hannah Chrisman six digs and Raelynn Harding four digs.

The Muskies host River View on Monday. Freshman play begins at 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Tri-Valley 2, West Muskingum 1: The host Scotties rallied from a 1-0 deficit to keep pace with John Glenn in the MVL race.

Jayden Thornton scored the Tornadoes' lone goal in the first half, but no information was available on the Scotties.

Philo 7, New Lexington 1: Nattalee Jarrett and Angie Myers both had a hat tricks by scoring three goals, as the Electrics fell behind 1-0 but scored seven straight to pick up a win on Senior Night.

Philo had 22 shots on goal, as senior Ali Carpenter also added a goal, and Scarlett Shanks made four saves.

New Lex took five shots with Tessa Hubble making it 1-0 in the first half. Olivia Beaulieu and Natasha Bailey combined for 17 keeper saves for the Panthers.

Johnstown 5, Zanesville 3: Tajahney Garland, Aubri Cooke and Skylynn Cooke knocked in goals for the Lady Devils, who dropped to 5-8-1. They play on Tuesday at Vincent Warren.

Sheridan 3, Morgan 0: The Generals shut out the Raiders in MVL play and improved to 4-7-3 overall. No other information was available.

Boys Soccer

Rosecrans 7, Caldwell 0: Grady Labishak scored four times and assisted another goal and Garrett Pugh added three assists and a goal in the Bishops' victory on Senior Night.

Eli Swingle and James Goggin also had goals, Goggin had an assist and Steven Porter had two saves in the shutout.

Philo 0, Sheridan 0: Hunter Wallace made five stops, as the Electrics extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

Luke Carpenter and Brady Bevis combined for 16 saves for the Generals, while Jim Swain played a huge role at center back in keeping the Electrics scoreless by thwarting several attacks.

Johnstown 3, Zanesville 1: Josh Lightle had the Blue Devils' lone goal in a loss on Senior Night.

Zanesville hosts Sheridan at 10 a.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: HS Roundup: Coshocton, Morgan, Philo pick up MVL volleyball wins