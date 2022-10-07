ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

HS Roundup: Coshocton, Morgan, Philo pick up MVL volleyball wins

By Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago

CROOKSVILLE — An all-around effort led Coshocton past host Crooksville 25-8, 25-9, 25-12 in the Muskingum Valley League Small School Division contest on Thursday.

Jalynn West and Lindsey Bryant had eight kills each, while Lacey Guthrie added five, while Miyah Davis made seven digs for the winners, while West added six and Bryant four for the Redskins (14-6, 9-5).

Maelee Collins made 13 digs, Khirra Wilson and Mylee Moorehead hit three kills apiece, Taisia Riggs tallied six assists and five digs, Julianna Locke had four assists and two kills, Alexia Van Meter added four digs and two aces, and Paige Frame hit two kills for the Ceramics. Ellie Ferguson and Van Meter also went 5-of-7 serving.

Crooksville reserves won 14-25, 25-21, 25-17, as Kamdyn Hall went 9-of-9 serving with two aces and eight digs, while Grace Myers added 11 digs and eight kills, Erica Flood 17 assists with six digs and four kills, Alexis Eyman six kills, five digs and two aces, Morgan Stickdorn nine digs and Madison Rambo and Mylee Davis three kills each. Jaeli Tiedt had 17 assists and four digs and Maggie Laaper and Sophia McFadded each had a dozen kills for the 'Skins.

Philo 25, 25, 25, Maysville 6, 21, 18: Aleigha Busse delivered in all areas, collecting team-highs of 12 kills and 16 digs with 100% serving, two aces and two blocks, as the Electrics picked up a MVL Big School win on Senior Night.

Brooklyn Ferrell chipped in 13 digs for the Philo defense, while Addyson Khune had 18 assists, Olivia Winland made 12 digs with six kills, Briannah Wolfe hit six kills and Caitlin Rose was 100% serving for the winners.

Olivia McPeek had 14 assists and 11 digs and Rachel Jarvis totaled 14 digs, nine kills and an ace to lead Maysville.

Philo reserves won 25-10, 25-14. Kaitlyn Clark had three assists and an ace and Laikyn Clark had four kills for Maysville.

Maysville freshman won 25-20, 25-22 behind six digs, a kill and an ace from Chesney Carter and three assists, two aces and a kill by Kaitlyn Clark.

Morgan 25, 25, 25, West Muskingum 16, 18, 23: Jensen Payton hit 12 kills with two blocks and Ashtyn Filkins made 14 digs to lead the Raiders past the Tornadoes in a Small School contest.

Grace Pinkerton had five kills and three digs, Odessa Smith six digs and three kills, Chloe Baker 24 assists and eight digs, Evelyn Newton seven kills and three blocks, Abigail Brown seven digs and Brooklyn Pierce five digs for Morgan.

Morgan reserves won 25-7, 25-14 behind four kills, six digs and two aces by Haven Cook, 100% serving, three aces and six digs by Riley Cunningham, 100% serving, nine assists, five digs, three aces and three kills from Paige Lanning, four aces from Myleigh Williams, and 100% serving and three kills by Grayson Welsh.

No leaders were available for West M.

John Glenn 25, 25, 26, Caldwell 20, 16, 24: Emma Dolan and Emma Briggs hit 10 kills apiece and Hannah DeMattio added five kills and four blocks, as the Muskies improved to 9-10 overall.

Dolan added two aces and two blocks, Briggs chipped in eight digs and five aces, Aleea Musselman totaled 10 digs, five kills and two blocks, Sarah Wayne made 11 digs, Lauren Blair passed out 31 assists with eight digs, Graceann Hitchcock and Sydney White added seven digs apiece and Kara Fields had three kills and three blocks.

John Glenn reserves (7-12) lost 25-12, 25-10, as Brelynn Barr had four digs, two kills and two aces, Lily Robinson eight digs and three assists, Hannah Chrisman six digs and Raelynn Harding four digs.

The Muskies host River View on Monday. Freshman play begins at 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Tri-Valley 2, West Muskingum 1: The host Scotties rallied from a 1-0 deficit to keep pace with John Glenn in the MVL race.

Jayden Thornton scored the Tornadoes' lone goal in the first half, but no information was available on the Scotties.

Philo 7, New Lexington 1: Nattalee Jarrett and Angie Myers both had a hat tricks by scoring three goals, as the Electrics fell behind 1-0 but scored seven straight to pick up a win on Senior Night.

Philo had 22 shots on goal, as senior Ali Carpenter also added a goal, and Scarlett Shanks made four saves.

New Lex took five shots with Tessa Hubble making it 1-0 in the first half. Olivia Beaulieu and Natasha Bailey combined for 17 keeper saves for the Panthers.

Johnstown 5, Zanesville 3: Tajahney Garland, Aubri Cooke and Skylynn Cooke knocked in goals for the Lady Devils, who dropped to 5-8-1. They play on Tuesday at Vincent Warren.

Sheridan 3, Morgan 0: The Generals shut out the Raiders in MVL play and improved to 4-7-3 overall. No other information was available.

Boys Soccer

Rosecrans 7, Caldwell 0: Grady Labishak scored four times and assisted another goal and Garrett Pugh added three assists and a goal in the Bishops' victory on Senior Night.

Eli Swingle and James Goggin also had goals, Goggin had an assist and Steven Porter had two saves in the shutout.

Philo 0, Sheridan 0: Hunter Wallace made five stops, as the Electrics extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

Luke Carpenter and Brady Bevis combined for 16 saves for the Generals, while Jim Swain played a huge role at center back in keeping the Electrics scoreless by thwarting several attacks.

Johnstown 3, Zanesville 1: Josh Lightle had the Blue Devils' lone goal in a loss on Senior Night.

Zanesville hosts Sheridan at 10 a.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: HS Roundup: Coshocton, Morgan, Philo pick up MVL volleyball wins

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Coshocton, OH
Education
Zanesville, OH
Sports
City
Crooksville, OH
Crooksville, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Zanesville, OH
Education
Crooksville, OH
Sports
City
Coshocton, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Coshocton, OH
Sports
City
Johnstown, OH
City
Philo, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
City
Morgan Township, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
James Madison
WTRF

Frost Advisory Issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 a.m The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county. Clouds will clear out...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Glouster Man Killed in Accident

A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
GLOUSTER, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk

Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Paige Frame#Ceramics#Morgan Stickdorn#Electrics#Mvl Big School
WTRF

Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
10TV

2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Fox 19

Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests (photo gallery)

LOGAN, Ohio (WOIO) - The brand new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is now open to guests. State officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon. The resort features a fitness center and pools as well as two large stone fireplaces and a mezzanine sky bridge.
LOGAN, OH
10TV

Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after being run over on Bethel Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified woman was struck and run over by a vehicle, then later died Thursday night. The woman was crossing Bethel Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when she was hit and killed by a car on Bethel Rd. between McKitrick Rd. and Dierker Rd. She was transported to a nearby hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy