Edmond Urban Forestry offering free tree seedlings at farmers market on Oct. 29
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Urban Forestry is offering free tree seedlings to Edmond residents on Saturday, Oct. 29. Edmond residents can go to the Edmond Farmers Market at 26 W 1st St. on Oct. 29 to pick up tree seedlings on a first come, first serve basis. Each household is limited to one tree.
Oklahoma City nonprofit working to end period poverty holds its first fundraiser
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local nonprofit that provides menstrual products to women in need held its first fundraising event Sunday to fight period poverty in Oklahoma. Period OKC had their fundraiser at Skydance Brewing Company on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The event included a silent auction as well...
Raising Oklahoma: Kids and Good Nutrition
Good nutrition is so important when it comes to kids, but getting them to eat balanced isn't always easy. Jaylyn Ivison with Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral shares what kids should be eating for strong bodies and minds. She also shares some meal ideas as well as ways to work around a picky eater.
Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
Oklahoma City park dedicated in honor of former councilman Larry McAtee
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A park was named in honor of former councilman Larry McAtee on Monday. The park at 6625 SW 15th Street was officially dedicated as the Larry McAtee Park at Crystal Lake. McAtee served Ward 3 from 2001-2021, making him the second longest-serving councilperson in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma City ordinance aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new municipal ordinance goes into effect this month that aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers. Oklahoma City police said street takeover participants shut down roads and then perform illegal activities. The updated ordinance allows vehicles found to be in violation to be impounded...
Oklahoma City man accused of punching kids caught smoking marijuana in his car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for child abuse over the weekend. According to a police report, Donald Davis caught two kids smoking marijuana in his car on Saturday. He allegedly punched both kids multiple times, including in the back of the head and in...
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
Julius Jones Coalition petitions Gov. Kevin Stitt to end the death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.
