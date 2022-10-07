Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo man arrested for threatening officers with axe, police say
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man was arrested Sunday after police say he threatened officers with an axe. Police were dispatched to the man’s residence in the 1900 block of West D Avenue at 3:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, because he was reportedly suspected in an earlier crime, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
Grandfather tried to protect teen but ‘he didn’t have a chance’ in afternoon shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – On the Fourth of July, Ja’Juan Webb left his grandfather’s house to play basketball. He planned fireworks that night with his mother.
Man arrested after charging at Kalamazoo deputies with axe
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested after charging at deputies with an axe on Sunday afternoon, says the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The deputies were responding to reports around 3:30 p.m. about an attempted car theft and private property damage. When they arrived, deputies say they found the man at his home on the same 1900 block of W. D. Avenue.
Battle Creek man arrested after assault, shooting, high-speed chase
Police chased the suspect into Bedford Township, approximately seven miles away, and then back into the city. The chase exceeded speeds of 100 mph.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
wkzo.com
One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
wtvbam.com
Three dead after Sunday morning shooting incidents in Angola
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Three persons are dead after three shooting incidents in Angola on Sunday morning. The last two incidents involved three Angola Police officers and a Indiana State Trooper. The Indiana State Police says officers with the Angola Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street for a shots-fired call just after 1:00 a.m.
No charges for club security guard who shot, killed man
A Grand Rapids club security guard who shot and killed a man last month will not be charged, having claimed self-defense.
Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
WWMTCw
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
KDPS officer dies after battle with leukemia
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the community are mourning the loss of an officer.
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
Man, 63, killed while attempting to cross East Beltline Friday night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was killed while crossing the street Friday night. Authorities say the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 2600 block of East Beltline, near East Mall Drive. The pedestrian, a 63-year-old man, was taken to the hospital...
Kalamazoo police investigate shooting that hospitalized 1
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday that happened off Lake Street.
1 injured in house explosion: Cass County Sheriff
The Sheriff says that the fire triggered an explosion. Daniel Held, 53, was found injured outside of the house
battlecreekmi.gov
Police arrest man on kidnapping charges
A 42-year-old man is in jail Friday night on kidnapping charges. Just before 4 p.m. today, Battle Creek Police responded to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend held her against her will, with a handgun. This happened at the man’s residence, at a hotel in the 4700...
Man pleads no contest to murder of woman near Battle Creek
A man pleaded no contest to the murder of a woman in Bedford Township in January.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer passes away
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has announced that one of its officers has died. On Sunday morning, KDPS issued the following statement:
WNDU
Bristol man sentenced to 2 years for torture of 10-year-old son’s support dog
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bristol man will serve time in prison for the torture of his 10-year-old son’s support dog. Uriah Kling was one of two men who assaulted the 6-month-old puppy in January. In September, Kling pleaded guilty to the torture of the animal, claiming he...
