ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man arrested after charging at Kalamazoo deputies with axe

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested after charging at deputies with an axe on Sunday afternoon, says the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The deputies were responding to reports around 3:30 p.m. about an attempted car theft and private property damage. When they arrived, deputies say they found the man at his home on the same 1900 block of W. D. Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Portage, MI
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
ANGOLA, IN
wkzo.com

One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Three dead after Sunday morning shooting incidents in Angola

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Three persons are dead after three shooting incidents in Angola on Sunday morning. The last two incidents involved three Angola Police officers and a Indiana State Trooper. The Indiana State Police says officers with the Angola Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street for a shots-fired call just after 1:00 a.m.
ANGOLA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Police Records#Violent Crime
The Grand Rapids Press

Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
KENTWOOD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
battlecreekmi.gov

Police arrest man on kidnapping charges

A 42-year-old man is in jail Friday night on kidnapping charges. Just before 4 p.m. today, Battle Creek Police responded to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend held her against her will, with a handgun. This happened at the man’s residence, at a hotel in the 4700...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy