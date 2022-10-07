KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested after charging at deputies with an axe on Sunday afternoon, says the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The deputies were responding to reports around 3:30 p.m. about an attempted car theft and private property damage. When they arrived, deputies say they found the man at his home on the same 1900 block of W. D. Avenue.

