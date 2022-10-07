ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Food For Thought& A News Cafe

District 5 Supervisor Candidates Browning & Kelstrom: Friendly Forum disagreements

According to Chris Kelstrom, although he and his fellow Shasta County District 5 candidate Baron Browning are vying for the same seat in the general election next month, the two men are friends. In fact, Kelstom says he and Baron were friends before the campaign, they are friends now, and he hopes they’ll remain friends after the election, no matter the outcome.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

'Hero's Weekend' continued at Historic Hawes Farm on Sunday

REDDING, Calif. — It was Heroes weekend at Historic Hawes farms this weekend to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day. First responders received free entry all weekend long by showing their first responders card at the entrance of the event. Representing the...
REDDING, CA
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE suits up for fire prevention weeks 100th anniversary!

SHASTA COUNTY. Calif. — CAL FIRE is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year's campaign theme is "Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape" which works to educate everyone about simple but meaningful actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE stops half-acre fire near Red Bluff on Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) Tehama-Glenn Unit (TGU) stopped a small fire northeast of Red Bluff on Monday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE officials, the fire burned to around a half-acre on Sunriver Drive, near Highway 36 East, before being...
#The General Plan
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Supervisor Delivers Abortion Speech During Board Meeting: ‘California will be the death capital of the world.’

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has as much jurisdiction over federal and state abortion decisions as it has over the DMV, FBI, CIA or PTA. And District 5 Supervisor Les Baugh knows it. But guess what? Baugh doesn’t give two squirts about acknowledging federal/state/county jurisdiction designations. Raise your...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's 3rd annual Think Pink 5K draws in largest crowd yet

REDDING, Ca. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Saturday morning, the 3rd annual Think Pink 5K was held at the Sundial Bridge. Over 400 people participated in the run, and over 100 people/organizations volunteered or sponsored the event. The turnout— and the weather— were the best the 5K has seen since launching in 2019.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

World War II boat surfaces with low lake levels at Lake Shasta

REDDING, Calif. — With low levels in Lake Shasta, a piece of history surfaced. Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp, marked '31-17'. It confirms it as a boat assigned to the attack transport U.S.S....
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Mystery of the ‘Ghost Boat’ Found on the Drying Bed of Shasta Lake

Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels of Shasta Lake. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp when the boat was moved. It is marked ’31-17′. This confirms it as a boat assigned to the Attack Transport USS Monrovia. This ship was Patton’s HQ during the invasion of Sicily. Eisenhower also was on this ship at that time, and it went on to a further 6 D-Day invasions in the Pacific.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 500 residents lose power in Shingletown on Monday

SHINGLETOWN, CA. — Over 500 customers with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) lost power in the Shingletown area on Monday. According to the company's outage map, approximately 544 customers lost power just after 11:20 a.m. on Monday. The outage lasted for four hours until power was restored at around 3:30 p.m.
SHINGLETOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Power restored: PG&E outages affects 1,000 Shasta County homes without power

Power has been restored to PG&E customers in Shasta County for the area of Montgomery Creek and Happy Valley area. However, 221 PG&E customers are without power in the Wooded Acres near Interstate 5. The new power outage began at 3:45 pm with an estimated restoration time of 8:00 pm Sunday. The utility company is investigating the cause of the outage.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

