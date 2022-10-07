Read full article on original website
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
District 5 Supervisor Candidates Browning & Kelstrom: Friendly Forum disagreements
According to Chris Kelstrom, although he and his fellow Shasta County District 5 candidate Baron Browning are vying for the same seat in the general election next month, the two men are friends. In fact, Kelstom says he and Baron were friends before the campaign, they are friends now, and he hopes they’ll remain friends after the election, no matter the outcome.
Community health workers hit the streets to battle the surge in congenital syphilis
Once considered an infection nearly eradicated, congenital syphilis rates have risen dramatically in California. Community health workers fan out across communities to find and treat patients who are often homeless or battling addiction.
krcrtv.com
'Hero's Weekend' continued at Historic Hawes Farm on Sunday
REDDING, Calif. — It was Heroes weekend at Historic Hawes farms this weekend to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day. First responders received free entry all weekend long by showing their first responders card at the entrance of the event. Representing the...
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE suits up for fire prevention weeks 100th anniversary!
SHASTA COUNTY. Calif. — CAL FIRE is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year's campaign theme is "Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape" which works to educate everyone about simple but meaningful actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE stops half-acre fire near Red Bluff on Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) Tehama-Glenn Unit (TGU) stopped a small fire northeast of Red Bluff on Monday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE officials, the fire burned to around a half-acre on Sunriver Drive, near Highway 36 East, before being...
krcrtv.com
Pro-Choice advocates protested in front of City Hall, Saturday
If you were driving on Cypress Avenue, you may have seen some protestors out in front of the City Hall on Saturday morning. The men and women of Shasta County came together to gather in protest, in support of a woman's right to choose. This protest was put on by...
actionnewsnow.com
Waste Management may throw away recycling due to short staff
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A viewer shared a video that shows a Waste Management truck pull up to homes in a Shasta County neighborhood and dump the trash, then move on to the recycling and dump it in the same section of the truck. The truck moves on to the...
krcrtv.com
Illegal Cannabis Cultivation: it's impact on public and private land as well a solution
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Illegal marijuana cultivation on public land has been a growing issue across the state for years, hitting the Northstate hard. It has even hit National Forest lands. Doctor Mourad Gabriel is the US Forest Services program manager for Cannabis Ecology and Remediation of Reclamation. His...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Supervisor Delivers Abortion Speech During Board Meeting: ‘California will be the death capital of the world.’
The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has as much jurisdiction over federal and state abortion decisions as it has over the DMV, FBI, CIA or PTA. And District 5 Supervisor Les Baugh knows it. But guess what? Baugh doesn’t give two squirts about acknowledging federal/state/county jurisdiction designations. Raise your...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities looking for missing man believed to be in Siskiyou, Shasta county area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - Authorities say they are looking for a 44-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 4 in the McCloud area, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Police said Nicholas Cooper was last seen by his co-workers and supervisor after work. He was returning home to Anderson.
krcrtv.com
Redding's 3rd annual Think Pink 5K draws in largest crowd yet
REDDING, Ca. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Saturday morning, the 3rd annual Think Pink 5K was held at the Sundial Bridge. Over 400 people participated in the run, and over 100 people/organizations volunteered or sponsored the event. The turnout— and the weather— were the best the 5K has seen since launching in 2019.
krcrtv.com
World War II boat surfaces with low lake levels at Lake Shasta
REDDING, Calif. — With low levels in Lake Shasta, a piece of history surfaced. Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp, marked '31-17'. It confirms it as a boat assigned to the attack transport U.S.S....
kymkemp.com
Mystery of the ‘Ghost Boat’ Found on the Drying Bed of Shasta Lake
Last fall this boat appeared during the low water levels of Shasta Lake. The mystery begins with the painted numbers found on the ramp when the boat was moved. It is marked ’31-17′. This confirms it as a boat assigned to the Attack Transport USS Monrovia. This ship was Patton’s HQ during the invasion of Sicily. Eisenhower also was on this ship at that time, and it went on to a further 6 D-Day invasions in the Pacific.
krcrtv.com
Over 500 residents lose power in Shingletown on Monday
SHINGLETOWN, CA. — Over 500 customers with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) lost power in the Shingletown area on Monday. According to the company's outage map, approximately 544 customers lost power just after 11:20 a.m. on Monday. The outage lasted for four hours until power was restored at around 3:30 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Power restored: PG&E outages affects 1,000 Shasta County homes without power
Power has been restored to PG&E customers in Shasta County for the area of Montgomery Creek and Happy Valley area. However, 221 PG&E customers are without power in the Wooded Acres near Interstate 5. The new power outage began at 3:45 pm with an estimated restoration time of 8:00 pm Sunday. The utility company is investigating the cause of the outage.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Fire south of Redding now 60% contained, started in well-known transient camp
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 7, 8:43 AM:. The Hobby Fire burning south of Redding is 60% contained. The fire remains at 12 acres. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said firefighters have a hose lay around the Hobby Fire, last reported to be burning 12 acres in south Redding.
krcrtv.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office Dispatch experiencing system outage; 911 calls affected
TRINITY COUNTY, CALIF. — 911 calls in Trinity County are currently being routed through Shascom due to a system outage within the Sheriff's Office. | 911 line is not working properly due to AT&T outages, in Humboldt. When this happens, residents are advised to reach the Sheriff's Office Dispatch...
