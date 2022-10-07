Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden promises Ukraine 'advanced air defense systems' after Russian missile strikes
President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday after a deluge of Russian missiles targeted cities across Ukraine, condemning the strikes and pledging continued US security assistance "including advanced air defense systems." During the call, a White House statement said, Biden "expressed his condemnation of Russia's missile...
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months, a lethal barrage that smashed civilian targets, knocked out power and water, shattered buildings and killed at least 14 people. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war’s front lines. Though Russia said missiles targeted military and energy facilities, some struck civilian areas while people were heading to work and school. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university. The attacks plunged much of the country into a blackout, depriving hundreds of thousands of people of electricity into Monday night and creating a shortage so severe Ukrainian authorities asked people to conserve and announced they will stop power exports to Europe starting Tuesday. Power outages also often deprive residents of water, given the system’s reliance on electricity to run pumps and other equipment.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democratic senator says 'there's got to be consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announces oil production cuts
A Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Sunday that "there's got to be consequences" after Saudi Arabia and a cartel of major oil producers moved to slash oil production last week in a move the White House said was "shortsighted" and hurtful to low and middle-income countries.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The U.N. General Assembly has started debating whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Slotkin calls for 'new blood' in Democratic Party but says she will support Biden if he runs in 2024
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said Sunday the Democratic Party needs "new blood" in Washington, but emphasized her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run for reelection. "He's the sitting President. If he decides to run again, I'm going to support him, the party will support...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden to designate WWII-era training ground in Colorado as new national monument
President Joe Biden plans to declare a new national monument when he visits Colorado this week, according to people familiar with the plans, as he begins a western swing one month before the midterm elections. The President will designate Camp Hale, a World War II training ground high in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda's leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in-person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA's deputy director and the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Newly released emails debunk Trump and allies' attempts to blame the GSA for packing boxes that ended up in Mar-a-Lago
When the General Services Administration prepared to ship pallets of material to Florida for former President Donald Trump in July 2021, the federal agency asked Trump aide Beau Harrison to affirm what was in the boxes being shipped. Harrison, Trump's former assistant for operations, was asked to affirm that everything...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats won't get as much Obama as they want in the midterms. But he has some other plans.
Requests for Barack Obama are pouring in from Democrats around the country -- candidates are desperate for his help in what they feel is an existential midterms battle, one in which each race could help determine control of Congress and governments in the states. To these candidates, American democracy itself...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Glenn Youngkin defends support of election denier Kari Lake in Arizona
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday defended his support for fellow Republican Kari Lake, an election denier running for governor in Arizona, arguing that their party needs to be inclusive of a wide range of members in order to be successful. "In order for us to press forward in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of "Make American Great Again" candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona, a state he narrowly lost in 2020 where he has relentlessly sought to overturn the presidential election results. With less...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Warnock says Walker 'has trouble with the truth' but does not comment on abortion allegations
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said Saturday that his Republican rival Herschel Walker "has trouble with the truth" but did not directly address the recent allegation that Walker once paid for a woman to have an abortion. "It's up to Georgia voters. It's not up to him, it's not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results
An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing for...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nobel Prize in economics awarded to trio including Ben Bernanke for work on financial crises
Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday for their work on banks and financial crises. The three US economists were recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for their work in the early 1980s, which the institute said provided the foundation for our modern understanding of why banks are needed, their chief vulnerabilities and how their collapse can fuel financial meltdowns.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's holiday spending plunges to seven-year low as zero-Covid batters consumer confidence
Holiday spending during China's Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from traveling or spending, while a darkening economic outlook continues to erode consumer confidence. Tourist spending for the week-long holiday that started on October 1 declined 26% to 287.2...
Comments / 0