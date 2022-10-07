ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Mayor says Pensacola needs more rental property

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Mayor Grover Robinson said there are not enough low-income rental properties in Pensacola. Robinson addressed the need for more rental properties during his weekly Monday morning press Facebook press conference. Even though Pensacola officials are "very much on our housing initiative," according to Robinson, the lack of low-income rentals remains.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa-Walton traffic advisory: State Road 85, U.S. 98, U.S. 331

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola's Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony draws largest crowd

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Chief Dan "Sky Horse" Helms opened his Indigenous People's Day ceremony speech at Pensacola Town Hall in his native language. But before the Native American tribal chief spoke on behalf of his clan, Mayor Grover Robinson touted the largest crowd to attend the annual event on Monday.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlin Reynolds of Crestview on Oct. 7 for a list of drug-related charges. Charges: Trafficking in methamphetamine Trafficking in fentanyl Trafficking in cocaine Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Tampering or destroying evidence Felony violation of probation OCSO said the Drug Task Force activated […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 10-9-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
NAVARRE, FL
OBA

Blue Angels return from West Coast tour today

Final Update: The Blue Angels started Buzzing the Beach in Fort Morgan stayed on the beach through Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. They flew to the middle of Perdido Key before turning north. The east end of Perdido Key to Pensacola Beach didn't get the buzz today. The Blues arrived...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours. A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in […]
ZACHARY, LA

