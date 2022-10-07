Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Another position comes open on Escambia County Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners are looking to fill another position on the Contractor Competency Board. They're looking for a Division Two Contractor. It comes as the person currently filling this position has missed too many meetings, according to the county. Applications are due by Oct. 21. This...
WEAR
Escambia County invites residents to Scuba Diving Safety Symposium in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County invites the public to attend a special Scuba Diving - Safety Diving Symposium being held in Pensacola on Monday. The Escambia County Marine Resources Division and Marine Advisory Committee is hosting the event at the Escambia County Central Office Complex located at 3363 W Park Place in room 104.
WEAR
Mayor says Pensacola needs more rental property
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Mayor Grover Robinson said there are not enough low-income rental properties in Pensacola. Robinson addressed the need for more rental properties during his weekly Monday morning press Facebook press conference. Even though Pensacola officials are "very much on our housing initiative," according to Robinson, the lack of low-income rentals remains.
niceville.com
Okaloosa-Walton traffic advisory: State Road 85, U.S. 98, U.S. 331
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
West Florida Defense Alliance works to help military families find affordable housing
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The West Florida Defense Alliance is working to team up with community groups and the government to help service members find affordable housing options. If service members don’t live in base housing, they receive a basic housing allowance or BAH. The Housing Committee Chair for WFDA,...
wuwf.org
Florida voters to decide fate of the Constitutional Revision Commission
Five years after the last Constitutional Revision Commission — and 15 years before the next scheduled one — a Florida lawmaker wants to do away with the practice on the November 8 ballot. “Today's our fourth stop across the state of Florida on what we call the road...
WEAR
Pensacola's Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony draws largest crowd
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Chief Dan "Sky Horse" Helms opened his Indigenous People's Day ceremony speech at Pensacola Town Hall in his native language. But before the Native American tribal chief spoke on behalf of his clan, Mayor Grover Robinson touted the largest crowd to attend the annual event on Monday.
WEAR
Gulf Breeze Masonic Lodge-347 hosts 9th annual Sea No Limits Fishing Clinic in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of children and adults with disabilities tried to reel in the big catch on Saturday. It was the 9th annual Sea No Limits Fishing Clinic event held along the water front at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola. Organizers say it's an opportunity for people to get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
WEAR
Escambia County School Board revising policy to let parents decide what children can read
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Which books your child can read in Escambia County schools may soon change, but the school board is ultimately leaving the decision up to parents. Chapter 4, Section 6 of the Escambia County School Board Policy may soon provide a clearer pathway for concerned parents to decide on what their child consumes in school.
Cassie Carli’s manner of death, cause of death ruled ‘undetermined,’ coroner says
Medical examiners in Alabama have completed the autopsy of Cassie Carli, however rather than provide answers, the final autopsy report leads to even bigger questions as to how the Florida mother died.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutors: Accused Gulf Coast Walmart arson plotters earned money through fraud, shoplifting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five people charged with plotting to set fires to Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast engaged in “sophisticated shoplifting schemes” and financial fraud to pay their living expenses in Lillian, according to new allegations in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office made the allegations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Gulf Shore Fire Rescue launches program for residents to receive free smoke detectors
GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Gulf Shores Fire Rescue is launching their Smoke Detector Installation Program. It's part of a program called "Get Alarmed Alabama!" Through the Alabama Fire College, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue keeps a stock of smoke alarms which firefighters can install for free. Gulf Shores Fire Chief Mark...
Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlin Reynolds of Crestview on Oct. 7 for a list of drug-related charges. Charges: Trafficking in methamphetamine Trafficking in fentanyl Trafficking in cocaine Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Tampering or destroying evidence Felony violation of probation OCSO said the Drug Task Force activated […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 10-9-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Crosspoint Church to host Clothing Closet in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Crosspoint Church to host their first annual Caring Hands Clothing Closet. The Clothing Closet will provide a variety of donated gently used and new clothing for students in Okaloosa County. The event will take place from 9 a.m....
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Blue Angels return from West Coast tour today
Final Update: The Blue Angels started Buzzing the Beach in Fort Morgan stayed on the beach through Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. They flew to the middle of Perdido Key before turning north. The east end of Perdido Key to Pensacola Beach didn't get the buzz today. The Blues arrived...
5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours. A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 […]
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in […]
Comments / 1