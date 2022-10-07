Read full article on original website
WKRC
The Cinema Guys talk scary movies for Halloween
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are just 21 days until Halloween and what better way to get in the spirit, than with a spooky movie? Brad, Justin and the Cinemaiden AKA The Cinema Guys talk all things horror plus details of a special screening of "The Room" and "Miracle Valley" with Greg Sestero at the Esquire Theatre.
WKRC
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
Austin Butler-Tom Hardy movie filming at Hamilton root beer stand
The Village Inn will be another backdrop for the movie, according to a notice sent to neighbors in the area.
WKRC
SCPA puts on free concerts designed for the whole family to enjoy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The School for Creative and Performing Arts downtown invited people to watch free concerts designed for the whole family. The first of two shows was Saturday in the school's theater off Central Parkway. It is a new verson of the "Carnival of the Animals" with many local...
WKRC
Adopt-A-Pet: Romero is not as spooky as his name suggests!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society showed off Romero who is ready for adoption. Romero, named after the horror director who made zombie movies, is a perfect lap dog waiting to meet you.
10 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Oct. 6-9)
This weekend, find your inner Viking warrior or become a full-fledged bourbon critic.
WLWT 5
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse opens new location on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI — After retiring its downtown flagship location, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse celebrated its grand opening in Fountain Square over the weekend. The steakhouse moved to a larger space at The Foundry at Fountain Square. The restaurant will have the same look of luxury with unique themes as the other...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 7–9
See a classic Agatha Christie mystery, tour luxurious downtown apartments and shops, celebrate Oktoberfest with your pooch, awe at mighty pumpkin carvings in Hamilton, enjoy live music and food in Colerain Township, and see classic cars on Court Street Plaza this weekend. Celebrate autumn and its mighty gourd as talented...
WKRC
Local man accused of kissing, fondling 12-year-old girl at local business
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Anderson Township man is accused of kissing and fondling a 12-year-old girl at a local business. Francisco Leal-Carranza, 34, faces a gross sexual imposition charge. Employees at Dave and Buster's called police on Saturday to report inappropriate behavior between a man and a girl. When police...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
linknky.com
Attending BLINK? Here’s what you need to know.
The BLINK Lights and Arts Show is returning to Northern Kentucky as locals and tourists alike wait in anticipation. BLINK is the largest light and art show in North America. In 2019, BLINK drew over 1.3 million visitors when it was last held in both Cincinnati and Covington. WHO. BLINK...
WKRC
College Hill's designated outdoor refreshment area opens
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Part of College Hill is a designated outdoor refreshment area, also known as DORA. This means people can get a drink at many businesses along Hamilton Avenue and take it to the park or enjoy it while taking a stroll through the Business District. It...
WKRC
Spring Grove Cemetery hosts car show to benefit local charities
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Spring Grove Cemetery hosted a car show Sunday to benefit local charities. It ran from noon to 4:00 p.m. And visitors saw all kinds of cool cars, including a vintage hearse display for free. Organizations benefiting from Sunday's event include the Freestore Foodbank and Matthew 25 Ministries.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support, cheerleader seriously injured in crash
Someone was missing from the sidelines of Ryle High School Friday night. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital.
