Hamilton, OH

WKRC

The Cinema Guys talk scary movies for Halloween

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are just 21 days until Halloween and what better way to get in the spirit, than with a spooky movie? Brad, Justin and the Cinemaiden AKA The Cinema Guys talk all things horror plus details of a special screening of "The Room" and "Miracle Valley" with Greg Sestero at the Esquire Theatre.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

SCPA puts on free concerts designed for the whole family to enjoy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The School for Creative and Performing Arts downtown invited people to watch free concerts designed for the whole family. The first of two shows was Saturday in the school's theater off Central Parkway. It is a new verson of the "Carnival of the Animals" with many local...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse opens new location on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI — After retiring its downtown flagship location, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse celebrated its grand opening in Fountain Square over the weekend. The steakhouse moved to a larger space at The Foundry at Fountain Square. The restaurant will have the same look of luxury with unique themes as the other...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 7–9

See a classic Agatha Christie mystery, tour luxurious downtown apartments and shops, celebrate Oktoberfest with your pooch, awe at mighty pumpkin carvings in Hamilton, enjoy live music and food in Colerain Township, and see classic cars on Court Street Plaza this weekend. Celebrate autumn and its mighty gourd as talented...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Attending BLINK? Here’s what you need to know.

The BLINK Lights and Arts Show is returning to Northern Kentucky as locals and tourists alike wait in anticipation. BLINK is the largest light and art show in North America. In 2019, BLINK drew over 1.3 million visitors when it was last held in both Cincinnati and Covington. WHO. BLINK...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

College Hill's designated outdoor refreshment area opens

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Part of College Hill is a designated outdoor refreshment area, also known as DORA. This means people can get a drink at many businesses along Hamilton Avenue and take it to the park or enjoy it while taking a stroll through the Business District. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Spring Grove Cemetery hosts car show to benefit local charities

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Spring Grove Cemetery hosted a car show Sunday to benefit local charities. It ran from noon to 4:00 p.m. And visitors saw all kinds of cool cars, including a vintage hearse display for free. Organizations benefiting from Sunday's event include the Freestore Foodbank and Matthew 25 Ministries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township

COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend

Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
WAYNESVILLE, OH

