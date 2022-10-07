ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

aldailynews.com

Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
ALABAMA STATE
Saint Clair County, AL
Saint Clair County, AL
southeastagnet.com

Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama

Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
#Central Alabama#Tutor#St Clair Co
AL.com

These Alabama cities have the most expensive homes in the state

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
AL.com

With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event

This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating

Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama

Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
ALABAMA STATE

