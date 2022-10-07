Read full article on original website
Teen critically injured after fight leads to shooting in Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight at an eastside park ended in gunfire, police said. Columbus police said Shotspotter, a system used to identify possible gunshots, alerted officers around 3:20 p.m about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said when officers...
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
Man shot while trying to break up argument in Hilltop, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said a man was shot Monday while trying to break up an argument in Hilltop. Police responded to the shooting around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The 24-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot...
Road rage in Columbus ends with car ramming and driver running, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Monday morning argument on a Columbus road ended with an intentional hit-and-run, but the driver didn’t take his car with him, according to police. Officers arrived at the 900 block of North Cassady Ave. at around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an injury crash. When they got there, […]
Teen injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
16-year-old charged for bringing gun, loaded extended magazine into Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a student has been charged after they took a loaded handgun to the Life Skills Center Southeast. Police responded to a report about a student who brought a handgun into the school. School staff used a metal detector wand on the student...
Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
Police look for man accused of armed bank robbery in Upper Arlington
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Upper Arlington. Police said that on Aug. 8, the suspect went to Huntington Bank on Reed Road with a gun and robbed the business. He was described as a man […]
10-year-old stable after being shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot overnight Saturday in the Reeb-Hosack area in south Columbus, per police. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Bruck Street just before 1:30 a.m. and found the boy with gunshot wounds. Medics took him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital […]
North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
Man dead after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday in southeast Columbus, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit. A law enforcement officer at the scene told NBC4 a man was hit by a car at a crosswalk near Refugee Road and Citizens Place sometime […]
2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
Police look for suspects in Linden machete attack
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple people who are accused of cutting a man’s back with a machete in the neighborhood of Linden in September. Police say officers went to the 2200 block of Delbert Road just after 3:00 a.m. on September 25 and found a man with a stab wound […]
Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
Five suspects in South Linden ‘revenge shooting’ still at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police remain searching for five suspects it believes were involved in what it called a “revenge shooting” in South Linden in late September. One suspect, Devon Robinson, turned himself in Tuesday for the Sept. 23 shooting near East Hudson Street and Ontario Street. Video surveillance showed that […]
Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
2 people shot on highway in Ohio, authorities say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot along a highway in Ohio on Friday night, according to authorities. Police said both people were taken to area hospitals. While one was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, another was taken to OSU Main Hospital and is stable.
Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
