ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Teen critically injured after fight leads to shooting in Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight at an eastside park ended in gunfire, police said. Columbus police said Shotspotter, a system used to identify possible gunshots, alerted officers around 3:20 p.m about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said when officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot while trying to break up argument in Hilltop, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said a man was shot Monday while trying to break up an argument in Hilltop. Police responded to the shooting around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The 24-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Teen injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Shepherd
NBC4 Columbus

10-year-old stable after being shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot overnight Saturday in the Reeb-Hosack area in south Columbus, per police. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Bruck Street just before 1:30 a.m. and found the boy with gunshot wounds. Medics took him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Animals killed in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#East Side#Nightclub#Violent Crime#Columbus Police
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday in southeast Columbus, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit. A law enforcement officer at the scene told NBC4 a man was hit by a car at a crosswalk near Refugee Road and Citizens Place sometime […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for suspects in Linden machete attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple people who are accused of cutting a man’s back with a machete in the neighborhood of Linden in September. Police say officers went to the 2200 block of Delbert Road just after 3:00 a.m. on September 25 and found a man with a stab wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Five suspects in South Linden ‘revenge shooting’ still at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police remain searching for five suspects it believes were involved in what it called a “revenge shooting” in South Linden in late September. One suspect, Devon Robinson, turned himself in Tuesday for the Sept. 23 shooting near East Hudson Street and Ontario Street. Video surveillance showed that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
foxbaltimore.com

2 people shot on highway in Ohio, authorities say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot along a highway in Ohio on Friday night, according to authorities. Police said both people were taken to area hospitals. While one was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, another was taken to OSU Main Hospital and is stable.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
GROVEPORT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy